Boks strengthen ranks as Mbonambi, Mchunu fly in for tour’s final battles

Experienced hooker Bongi Mbonambi and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu will join the Springboks in Ireland on Sunday as national coach Rassie Erasmus and his coaching team prepare for their final two clashes of the Outgoing Tour, against Ireland and Wales.
Mbonambi, who was a member of the Rugby Championship squad, was one of the players named on Erasmus’ standby list for the tour, while Mchunu earned the last of his three Test caps against Portugal in Bloemfontein in the 2024 Incoming Series.
“This is a longer tour than usual, and we have two big matches lined up against Ireland and Wales, which prompted the decision to call up Bongi and Ntuthuko,” said Erasmus.
“Both players have done the job for us on the international stage, so we are excited to have them in the group.
“Several players will not be eligible for selection for the final Test on tour against Wales, as the match falls outside the international window, so it makes sense to call up the players now to get back into the swing of things with us at training this week, while at the same time increasing the depth we have within the squad for our next challenge against Ireland.”
The Springboks will travel from Italy to Dublin on Sunday afternoon and will begin their on-field preparations for the match on Monday.
