Eastern Cape boxers hardly raise a sweat in stoppage wins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape boxers led by former two-time world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga hardly raised a sweat when they easily dispatched their opponents early in their bouts at Box Camp Booysens in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Nontshinga returned to the ring from a year of inactivity to easily stop overmatched Tanzanian Sunday Kiwale in the second round of their catchweight clash staged to help him retain his IBF rating in the junior-flyweight division.

Nontshinga was in danger of being removed from the ratings because of inactivity, having not fought since he surrendered his IBF junior-flyweight title to Japanese Masamichi Yabuki via a ninth-round stoppage in Japan in October 2024.

However, him facing Kiwale, whose credentials were questionable, was frowned upon even though the Tanzanian was a last-minute replacement.

Kiwale was fighting against an Eastern Cape boxer for the second time in a row, having lost a points decision to Nhlanhla Tyirha in East London three months ago.

Though he went the distance with Tyirha, he surrendered meekly against Nontshinga without being hit by a big punch.

Nontshinga landed a cuffing right on the side of Kiwale’s head, and the Tanzanian folded on the ropes for the full count.

Kiwale replaced Namibian Jonas Erastus, who withdrew due to a training injury.

However, securing Kiwale as a replacement was questioned due to the Tanzanian journeyman’s record of 17 losses and five draws with just 20 wins, having not beaten an opponent with a winning record in a while.

Among the critics of Tanzanian opponents was Mthatha boxer Sikho Nqothole, who also easily brushed aside Halid Kalama in a junior-bantamweight clash.

Nqothole dismissed the Tanzanian before their clash, accusing him of taking the fight only for a payday.

And his view proved valid when Kalama hardly put up a fight, leading to a third-round stoppage loss.

Nqothole had pleaded to be matched against quality opponents as he seeks to move up the ratings and boost his quest for a world title shot.

“I hope after this fight I will be matched against someone with a pulse so that I can move up the ratings,” he said.

Nqothole’s homeboy, Frank Sotomela, also had a short night when he blew away Trevor Nghonyama in two rounds of their flyweight duel.

A left hook put Nghonyama down, and he seemed to miscalculate the count as he got up after the fight had been stopped.

Daily Dispatch