USSA golf hosts bank on links quirks to edge out opponents

HIGHLY MOTIVATED: Tiaan Tibshraeny will captain the Madibaz at the University Sports SA golf tournament at Humewood in Gqeberha from December 1 to 5

The unique quirks of links courses may just give the team from Mandela University the edge in the University Sports SA golf tournament next month.

The annual competition takes place from December 1 to 5 at the Humewood Golf Club in Gqeberha, and the classic links layout is one the Madibaz players are well acquainted with.

In fact, eight of the 12 team members play their golf at the club.

“I think home-ground advantage can be a big factor, especially at a true links like Humewood,” Madibaz Golf Club president and USSA organising committee member Karl du Preez said.

Most student golfers around the country do not get regular opportunities to play on undulating seaside courses, and the difficulty level is further pronounced when conditions get gusty.

However, Du Preez cautions that familiarity alone will not cut it and that there will be no substitute for delivering top-class golf.

Nevertheless, their “strong presence” at the national event is a cause for optimism.

The Madibaz club has broadened its player base in the aftermath of the 2024 tournament in Bloemfontein and can now field three four-man teams instead of the traditional two.

Last year, the A side placed sixth in the top section and the B team first in the second tier.

Their best showing in recent times came in 2023 in Makhanda, where they finished fourth in the matchplay and captured the team strokeplay title.

That success came courtesy of standout individual performances by JP van der Watt, Tiaan Tibshraeny and Lumkile Mantshiyo, who filled the top three places on the individual leaderboard.

Van der Watt, who won the individual title in a playoff that year, has since graduated, but the presence of his two former colleagues means valuable experience is retained within the A team.

Both, as well as fellow teammate Zane Griesel, who made his USSA debut last year, have represented Eastern Province.

Tibshraeny, 23, will reprise his role as captain in what will be his fourth appearance in the showpiece event, while rookie Evert Marais completes the line-up.

“A win in the matchplay will mean a lot to all of us and bring huge pride to the university,” the skipper and human movement science student said.

“We know we have the ability; it’s just about putting ourselves in good positions, staying confident and keeping calm under pressure.”

While team success is top of mind, he is also eager to build on his individual effort from last year when he earned five out of the six matchplay points and ended third in the MVP rankings.

“Humewood can be tricky when the wind picks up, so knowing where to miss and where not to gives us a slight edge,” Tibshraeny said.

“That said, execution remains key against some strong teams. Having friends and family around will definitely add to our motivation.”

Like all good leaders, he has worked hard on the mental side of his game this season.

“It’s about understanding what’s required to perform under pressure and adapting on the day.”

Sharpening both his iron and wood play as well as keeping his conditioning on par have been “crucial for maintaining standards” too.

The tournament tees off with the 36-hole individual strokeplay championship, with the best three scores of each team counting towards the team standings.

The best eight sides qualify for the A section matchplay, while the rest compete in the B section.

The rest of the field includes teams from UP-Tuks, Maties, UCT, CUT, Varsity College and the BSI Golf Academy. An SA High Schools invitational team will also vie for the honours. — Full Stop Communications