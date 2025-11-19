Ex-fighter takes boxing promotion to another level

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW KID: Former boxer Mandilakhe Sontlaba will launch his new promotion with a tournament on December 16.

The dwindling number of East London promoters received a boost after a new promoter entered the scene with a blockbuster tournament in December.

Former professional boxer Mandilakhe Sontlaba will transition to the promotion side when he launches Lakhe Boxing Promotions with a potentially explosive show at The Venue Hall near Hemmingways Casino on December 16.

Sontlaba will spice up his event with a slew of innovations, including staging a show midweek, which is a rare occurrence in boxing in the region.

He opted for December 16 because it will be a holiday, maximising chances of drawing a full house.

The former junior-lightweight boxer, who fought under Siphatho Handi’s Mamali Promotions before quitting boxing to open his private training and conditioning gym, said his boxing promotion venture would address the imbalances confronting the sport, including underpayment of boxers and inactivity.

“One of the reasons which made me leave boxing was due to inactivity which minimised my earning potential, and I intend to ensure that boxers are kept active and properly compensated,” Sontlaba said.

He also aims to help boxers source endorsement and sponsorship deals to boost their financial stability.

“The reason our boxers move to Johannesburg is to seek financial stability, and I believe we can help them get that while they are based here.”

The tournament will be a box and dine event, a popular phenomenon in Johannesburg, though it is yet to be embraced in the region.

Tables will sell from R7,000 to R15,000 with varying bar tabs in yet another innovation to bring in the corporate sector to the sport.

Though he is yet to get the feel of professional boxing promotion, Sontlaba is already aiming high, promising to stage a world title by 2026.

Unlike his peers who rely on government funding, he has managed to delve into the corporate sector for financial assistance with a host of partners.

Sontlaba cut his teeth in boxing promotion by staging a lot of amateur tournaments, offering incentives to young boxers to motivate them.

“This is where my passion for promotion was hatched and encouraged me to take it to the professional ranks, but I took my time while deliberating on the changes I would bring.

“Now that we are here, the sky will be the limit, as we intend to go big or go home,” he said.

To underline his seriousness, Sontlaba has lined up a star-studded tournament, with each bout good enough to be a headliner.

Former SA featherweight champion Zolisa Batyi will make a ring return since surrendering his belt to KwaZulu-Natal’s Lindelani Sibisi with a 10th round knockout in May.

Batyi will take on top-rated provincial contender Awonke Tini, while fight-starved Lusizo Manzana will return against Aphiwe Rasmeni in a bantamweight duel.

Other boxers in action will be Luyanda Ntwanambi, Mhlanganisi Sogcwayi and Siphamandla Baleni, whose clash against Abongile Jacobs will likely steal the show.

