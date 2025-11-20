Large entry list for Aldo Scribante Raceway thriller

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Motorsport fans are in for a bumper event at Aldo Scribante Raceway this weekend as their circuit racing season draws to a close.

With a mix of sprint and endurance races catering for both cars and motorcycles, fans will be treated to 12 hours of racing across the various classes.

The iconic Klinicare PE200 motorcycle endurance race will see the riders doing 40 laps around the track as they compete for the most sought-after trophy in motorcycle racing, the Woolavington Cup, which dates back to 1924.

Young Cape Town superstar Tristin Pienaar on his Honda CBR1000RRR will no doubt want to see his name engraved onto the trophy for the third time after winning it in 2023 and 2024.

He will be up against the Kawasaki ZX10s of Jacques Ackermann, Darryl Barrington, Dave Enticott and Johnny Towers, who has paired up with Kewyn Snyman and together they form a formidable team.

The other motorcycle endurance races are the Klinicare PE100 (20 laps) and the Motorwise PE150 (20 laps) that cater for CBR 150/250 motorcycles and have a field of 20 riders taking part.

The local brat pack of Dylan Grobler, Ethan Diener and Craig Benn will have their work cut out fending off the challenge of visiting riders like Zante Otto, Codie Redelinghuys, Andrew Liebenberg and Willem Binedell.

On four wheels heading up the bill will be the Syrabix Waste Management 3-Hour Endurance Race that caters for modified saloons, classic cars, sports and open-top cars where drivers will not only be competing for the overall win but also for the sought- after index-of-performance and is scheduled to start at 6pm and runs into the night.

Previous winners and regular podium finishers Hennie Trollip and Jimmy Dunn return in their giant-killing Lotus 7, but will have their work cut out against the likes of the three extremely quick VW Super Polo teams of Ian Riddle and Jeandre Marais, Nick and Kelsey Davidson and Elan Buchman and Deon Slabbert.

The 2025 Modified Saloon champion Timothy Ball will share the driving duties with his father Dean in their Champion Motors BMW, while VW Rookie Cup runner-up Josh Moore is joined by his father James in their VW Polo.

In the classic class, Neil Stephen is joined by his sons Geoff and Jono in the only racing Opel Manta in the country.

Keeping it in the family are Cape Town drivers Melani Lambert sharing a VW Scirocco with her father Albert Cook, Johan Barnard returns to racing and will share the drive with his grandson Aidan in their Opel Kadett, and Tom Hugo senior and junior pair up in a Nissan Skyline.

Cape Town stars Jaco and Dewald Lambert will be joined by local man Ryan Visagie in their impressive-looking Nash sports car and will no doubt be contenders for line honours.

In the sprint races, the Cellucity Modified Saloons has got 27 entries and is made up of five classes, and the Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge for historic, classic and retro classic cars will have two sprint races, each comprising 10 laps each before heading off into the night for the Syrabix Waste Management 3-Hour Endurance Race.

Street and fine cars are also catered for and will have two handicap races on Saturday. Qualifying for all classes will take place on Friday afternoon from 3.15pm.

Tickets will be available at the gates, which open to the public at 6.30am, with warm-ups starting at 7.30am and the first race of the day set to start at 9.45am and the last race ending at 9pm.

Upcoming events:

November 22: Main circuit racing, PE 100/200 & PE 3 Hour at Aldo Scribante Raceway

November 23: Italian Motorcycle Display at Valley Road Motorcycles

November 28: Jaguar Display evening at EP Veteran Car Club;

November 28-29: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback area

November 29: Dirt Oval V8 Challenge at PE Ovaltrack Raceway in Greenbushes

December 6: Border 100 circuit racing in East London; Kart Racing at Algoa Kart Club on Victoria Drive.

December 14: Time Attack Aldo Scribante

The Herald