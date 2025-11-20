‘Surfer Boyz’ want to make waves in EP club rugby, says Rawlinson

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KEY PLAYER: Jeffreys Bay flyhalf Phillip Alexander played a key role in his team being promoted back into the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition

After experiencing the pain of relegation in 2023, Jeffreys Bay are planning to make the most of their return to the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition in 2026, coach Alwyn Rawlinson said.

Jeffreys Bay, known as the “Surfer Boyz”, thrilled their fans in the Middle 12 Division with a sparkling brand of rugby which won them many new admirers.

They ended top of the Middle 12 log, but were beaten in the grand final by Hankey Villagers who have also been promoted to the Top 12 for 2026.

“It has been a great year for Jeffreys Bay and I am really proud of the players,” Rawlinson said.

“The recipe for success was to get the players to trust my way of coaching and to get them totally committed to our plan.

“Jeffreys Bay are planning to get together in the next three weeks to make an early start to our preparations for a return to the Top 12.

Jeffreys Bay head coach Alwyn Rawlinson (The Herald)

“We have been working hard on our depth by bringing in young players who have put us back in the Top 12.

“There is no doubt we have the talent, and it is important we retain our best players.

“We are also looking at getting some of our players back from rival clubs.

“Among our biggest challenges are getting better turnouts at training and acquiring jobs for players.

“Travelling is also a huge cost for us.”

Established in 1998, the club is proud of its seaside roots and features a leaping dolphin and a seashell on its badge.

Rawlinson said promotion would be a big boost for rugby in the region and would enable players to showcase their talent on a bigger stage.

“At the start of the season, I asked for a partnership between players and management to ensure we are working together as one,” he said.

“Our goal was always to reach the Top 12 and play in the highest league in EP club rugby.

“It was an all-round team effort led by our captain Fanie Syce.

“We are a very strong group and the players always give their utmost on the field.

“I have excellent assistant coaches in Donovan Perils and Pine Alexander and we work together well.

“Thankfully, we have a huge support within the community when we play at home and the fans are very passionate.”

Rawlinson said Jeffreys Bay lost key players after a good run of form when they competed in the EC Super 14 competition a few seasons ago.

“We lost Donlic Natal and Conzay Hendricks to Gardens, and they made a huge impact at their new club,” he said.

“Jeffreys Bay are in a rebuilding phase and our back line comprises mainly under-21 players.

“But we are doing very well we have some experienced players from our Super 14 days.

“We also have Nico Malan High School in our region, which produces good players and local is always lekker.”

The expanded 36-team three-tier Grand Challenge format of Top 12, Middle 12 and Bottom 12 divisions has ensured a high level of competitiveness.

There is promotion and relegation between all three Grand Challenge divisions and the top two Adams Cup teams have been given the incentive of promotion to the 12-team Grand Challenge bottom division.

The new format offers ambitious clubs throughout the Eastern Cape a pathway to climb the ladder from the lower leagues.

After a lengthy debate in 2023, it was agreed by clubs that the Grand Challenge would be expanded from 32 to 36 clubs, with 12 teams competing in each of the three sections.

The Herald