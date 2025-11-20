Tyirha plots rankings return

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

YEAR FINALE: Nhlanhla Tyirha will have his fourth and final bout of the year in Cape Town in December.

The camp of former world-rated Mdantsane southpaw Nhlanhla Tyirha said his regional title fight against a Filipino boxer in December would make up for the world title shot offer he missed out on.

Tyirha will face Arnelo Lofranco for the vacant IBF Intercontinental mini-flyweight title at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on December 14.

The clash comes after reports that Tyirha was scheduled to face another Filipino, Joey Canoy, for the vacant IBO mini-flyweight title at Emperors Palace on November 29.

The fight, which was to be promoted by Golden Gloves Promotions, sparked an angry reaction from Tyirha’s promoter, Ground Up Sports Promotions boss Loyiso Magqaza, who insisted that no discussions were held with him.

Magqaza said Tyirha was his boxer and he was organising a fight for him in December.

This forced GGP to take the bout off its programme, robbing the NU7 boxer of a shortcut to the boxing summit he had been yearning for since missing out after an upset knockout to Malawian journeyman George Kandulo in 2023.

He was rated in lofty spots by all four major world sanctioning bodies, with the IBF listing him the highest at fifth position, a spot qualifying him for a mandatory clash.

His trainer, Mzamo Njekanye, expressed delight that Tyirha would be back in the ring in a fight that could revive his world rating aspirations.

“I do not want to talk about the IBO title because it did not come the right way, but regardless of what happened, this fight makes up for that opportunity,” he said.

“Winning the IBF intercontinental title will help us return to the IBF ratings, and we will take it from there.”

The fight will mark Tyirha’s return to Cape Town where he suffered a controversial loss to SA-based Zimbabwean Beaven Sibanda in April.

Tyirha had taken the fight within a week of another bout when he beat Phumlani Maloni in a tough points decision at the Christian Centre in Abbotsford.

While he could have closed the year with the most activity in a while, and a world title to boot, returning to the world ratings will also be a big achievement for him since joining Njekanye after stable-hopping antics threatened to end his career.

The most activity for him was the year of his professional debut in 2018 when he set a record-equalling feat of winning the SA title in his fourth bout within six months of turning professional.

Since then he mostly fought just twice a year, sometimes even once, as his career stagnated.

With Lofranco set to be his fourth opponent this year after beating Tanzanian journeyman Sunday Kiwale in East London in August, Tyirha is hoping the activity will lead to big fights in 2026.

However, he will not have it easy against Lofranco, who, at 22, will come to the bout with youth on his side while boasting an impressive fight record of eight wins (five stoppages) and one loss.

“We know he will not be easy at all, so we are working hard to make sure we close the year on a good run,” Njekanye said.

