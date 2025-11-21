Sundowns coach Cardoso guarding against Lupopo’s ‘dark arts’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during their training session at Chloorpop on Thursday ahead of Saturday's Champions League clash against Saint-Éloi Lupopo at Loftus.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and midfielder Marcelo Allende will be guarding against possible ‘dark arts’ antics from Saint-Éloi Lupopo on Saturday.

The Brazilians take on Lupopo from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their first match of the 2025-16 Champions League group stages at Loftus (3pm), and they have reason to be wary of the Central African outfit.

Lupopo knocked Orlando Pirates out on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate score in the final preliminary round last month, but the second leg, which was won 3-0 by the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium, was dominated by gamesmanship antics from the visitors.

Lupopo were led against Bucs by colourful defender Dieumerci Mukoko, who has been found guilty and suspended for two matches by the Confederation of African Football for his part in some of the confrontations in the heated match in Orlando.

Miguel Cardoso aware of potential 'dark arts' antics by Saint-Éloi Lupopo.



“We always make a big effort to make sure players understand if you have any emotions that are not proper to play a football match, you must leave them in the locker room,” Cardoso said.

“Whatever happens on the pitch, will always be managed emotionally in the right way from the players. You remember last year when we played at home against Esperance, there was a clash between the players.

“I was the one who was aggressive in taking them [Downs’ players] out of that confusion situation because I always want to keep the players on their best behaviour.

“That’s why sometimes when there are things that have nothing to do with the game that happen I am not happy because they can get tough on my emotions as a human being.”

Besides Mukoko, Lupopo will also be without suspended coach Guy Bukasa. Cardoso asked his players to stick to their processes and not focus on what is happening with the opposition.

“We need to know where we are, what is the plan and what is happening on the pitch, so that we do the right things. If our mind does not focus on what is happening around us, we won’t be able to make good decisions.

Behind the scenes with Mamelodi Sundowns.



“I don’t relate with those things [that are sometimes done by the opposition]. I am probably the last one to enter the pitch and I try to stay away from negative emotions as much as I can so I focus on my job.

“I think that’s what the players have to do. I don’t think we will see things that are not normal to bring attention to a group stage match.

“I don’t think something like that is going to happen.”

Allende, who will be key in the heart of the midfield for Downs with Bafana Bafana international Teboho Mokoena, agreed with Cardoso that the Brazilians have to focus on themselves.

“Our focus is on our game, we need to up our game by playing faster and taking our chances. We are here to try to get three points at home and get the group stages off to a positive start,” the tireless Chilean said.

Among other players who will be crucial against Lupopo and in Downs’ attempt to go better than their place in last season’s final, where they lost against Pyramids FC, will be Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Nuno Santos, Iqraam Rayners and Arthur Sales.