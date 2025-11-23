Bok hooker Marx on top of world

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TOP ACCOLADE: Malcolm Marx has become the fourth South African to be named as World Rugby's Player of the Year

There was cause for double celebration in the Springbok camp on Saturday when powerhouse hooker Malcolm Marx became the fourth South African to be crowned as World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year.

The award was made on the same day the Boks scored a landmark 24-13 win over Ireland in Dublin on Saturday to stretch their unbeaten European tour record to four matches.

Marx became the fourth South African to be crowned the Player of the Year in a historic occasion for SA rugby, with two Boks winning the award back-to-back for the first time in history.

Marx’s teammate and fellow nominee Pieter-Steph du Toit became the first South African to scoop the title for the second time in history last year.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said Marx embodied everything Springbok rugby valued.

“Malcolm’s work ethic is simply unbelievable, and he embodies everything we value in a Springbok — resilience, commitment and character,” he said.

This award is a fitting recognition of his contribution to our team and to the sport of rugby.”

Alexander also praised fellow nominees Du Toit, Ox Nche and Ethan Hooker, who was nominated for the World Rugby Men’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

He said their recognition reflected the strength and depth of Springbok rugby under the leadership of coach Rassie Erasmus.

“To have three of the four nominees for World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year and a breakthrough player nominee from our country is a testament to the class of this team. We are immensely proud of them all,” he said.

Marx took the award ahead of Springbok teammates Du Toit, a two-time winner, and Nche, as well as French winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Nche was hoping to become the first prop to win the prize and had a strong case.

Marx joined Du Toit (2019 and 2024), Bryan Habana (2007) and Schalk Burger (2004) as SA recipients of the award.

New Zealand lock Fabian Holland was named World Rugby 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year, while John Mitchell was Coach of the Year after leading England to Women’s Rugby World Cup success, though that award was announced in September.

Canada’s Sophie de Goede took the World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year, and the breakthrough player was Braxton Sorensen-McGee of New Zealand.

Talking about his team’s win over Ireland, Marx said: “It was a tough game, and having that many scrums is not pleasing on the neck.

“We knew what a quality side and pack Ireland have and we also knew it would be tough, and we had to grind it out.

“The Boks had to put as much pressure on as possible in the game to try and get rewards for it.

“I think Ireland did extremely well in the second half to hold us out when we had a few penalties.”

