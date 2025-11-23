PECC clinch T20 regional title with victory over Old Selbornian

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

USEFUL KNOCK: PECC's Dilan Williams bats against Old Selbornian at St George's Park on Saturday

Hollywoodbets PECC will carry the hopes of the Eastern Cape at the CSA T20 Community Cup in Johannesburg from December 12 to 15 after beating Old Selbornian by 15 runs in the regional final at St George’s Park on Saturday.

After losing the regional final to Fort Hare last season, PECC turned their fortunes around and enjoyed the sweet taste of success by defending their competitive total of 160 for four against the Border champions.

PECC were asked to bat first and struggled against some disciplined bowling up front.

At 38 for three in seven overs, their innings needed some rebuilding, and it came in the form of a responsible partnership between Dilan Williams and captain Divan Meyer.

Williams started cautiously but hit some quality strokes to finish on 35 in 33 deliveries.

Meyer played the perfectly paced captain’s innings, scoring all around the wicket. He finished unbeaten on 54 (41 balls).

Corne Gerber gave the innings further momentum with a lusty 25 not out at the death.

With the exciting new Warriors paceman Gideon Peters in their attack after being out of the game for seven months due to injury, PECC were always going to be a handful with the ball.

But, after losing early wickets, Dali Ntsheyiya and Siya Gebengwana played Old Sebornian back into the game.

Gebengwana (35) lost his wicket to the skilful bowling of Wezo Gqiba, and Bennet Kebe stepped in to take the run chase further.

Hollywoodbets PECC celebrate their victory in the T20 Community Cup regional final against Old Selbornian at St George's Park on Saturday (EMMA HARTSLIEF)

Old Selbornian were becoming a threat, but losing the wickets of Kebe (30 off 26) and Ntsheyiya (53 off 49) at the wrong time scuppered their hopes.

The 17th and 18th overs bowled by Peters and the accurate Brian Jack turned the game on its head.

Gerber then bowled two effective death overs, picking up two more wickets to seal the title.

PECC will also contest the CSA National Club Championships in Pretoria from January 14 to 18. - Report by Tim Smuts

Weekend results:

Community T20 Cup, regional final

Hollywoodbets PECC v Old Selbornian, St George’s Park

PECC 160-4 in 20 overs (Divan Meyer 54no, Dilan Williams 35, Corne Gerber 25no; Jared de Lange 2-22, Athule Kotta 1-28, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana 1-13). Old Selbornian 145-5 in 20 overs (Dalikhaya Nstheyiya 53, Siya Gebengwana 35, Bennett Kebe 30; Corne Gerber 2/12, Gideon Peters 1-26, Brian Jack 1-11). PECC won by 15 runs

NMB Premier League

Saturday:

Mentors J-Bay v Gamrose, at Mentors Kraal

Gamrose 262-9 in 50 overs (Clewin Brown 113, Beldrick Hendricks 40, Jaywin Alsander 40; Dean Rohrbeck 2-48, Ralton Fortuin 2-32). Mentors J-Bay 218 in 48.5 overs (E van Staden 69, Ruan van der Walt 43; Jaywin Alsander 4-22, Irfan Hoosen 4-49). Gamrose won by 44 runs

Gelvandale v Helenvale, at Gelvandale

Gelvandale 315-8 in 50 overs (Cianan van Heerden 93, Randy Syce 64, Reuben Wildman 47; Leroy Goliath 3-79). Helenvale 75 in 24.3 overs (Kerwin Murphy 22; Gershwin Williams 3-18, Jadwin Cona 3-21, Kyle Hahn 2-9). Gelvandale won by 240 runs

Despatch v Heatherbank, at Despatch

Despatch 214 in 44.3 overs (Ryan Nomdoe 20, Lylle Peterson 27, Daniel Renison 66; Johan Black 3-29, Kelvin van As 5-42, Ofie Howard 2-50). Heatherbank 216-7 in 44.2 overs (Kyran van Rooyen 33, Ofie Howard 39, Kelvin Hooke 31, Jordan Collier 41; Corne Ferreira 4-20). Heatherbank won by three wickets

Sunday:

Despatch v Jendamark United, at Despatch

Despatch 196-6 in 32 overs (Robert de Beer 30, Ryan Nomdoe 48, Dylan Thomson 31, Steyn Koekemoer 30no; Taine Douw 2-25, Yaaseen Kazi 2-36). United 77 in 22.1 overs (Darren Tait 3-12, Irwin Jantjies 4-28). Despatch won by 119 runs

Mentors J-Bay v Union Uitenhage, Mentors Kraal

Mentors J-Bay 66 in 28 overs (Cody September 2-16, Cameron Williams 5-24, Sachin Coetzee 2-10). Union Uitenhage 67-2 in 5.3 overs (Cameron Williams 27, Nolan Di Paolo 34no). Union Uitenhage won by eight wickets.

Motherwell v Northern Cavaliers, at Newton Tech

Northern Cavaliers 28-1 in 7.2 overs. Match abandoned

Tavcor Old Grey v United Brothers, at Old Grey

United Brothers 7-4 in six overs (Ollie Elrenbaas 3-2). Match abandoned.

Heatherbank v Helenvale, at Heatherbank

Helenvale 35-0 in six overs. Match abandoned.

