Injury-plagued Themba Zwane included in Bafana preliminary squad for Afcon

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos embraces attacker Themba Zwane after their victory in the Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff match against Democratic Republic of the Congo at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast in February 2023.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included attacking talisman Themba Zwane in his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that starts in Morocco in just under a month.

Veteran Zwane, 36, has barely played for Mamelodi Sundowns this season as he has battled injuries but Broos has recognised the value in the best creative force in South African football in the past decade and clearly wants Zwane at the Afcon.

Zwane was central to Bafana’s best finish in 24 years of third place at the last Nations Cup in Ivory coast last year.

He has played five times in all competitions for Sundowns this season and last kicked a ball in anger in the Brazilians’ 3-0 home Betway Premiership win against Magesi FC on September 14.

TimesLIVE understands Broos was confirming Zwane’s state of readiness for matches by Bafana’s December 22 Afcon kickoff from Sundowns’ technical staff, including coach Miguel Cardoso, on Monday before announcing his squad, and received positive feedback on the playmaker.

Broos named a 54-player preliminary squad that contains few surprises and attempts to also encompass some of the talented new young and fringe players introduced to Bafana in the second half of 2025.

Among stalwarts who did duty in Bafana’s strong last Afcon campaign are goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams, right-back Khuliso Mudau, left-back Aubrey Modiba, centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi, utility player Thapelo Morena, midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole and forwards Evidence Makgopa and Saudi-based Elias Mokwana.

Oswin Appollis — introduced as a young prospect with a bit-part in Ivory Coast, and who has since grown into a full-fledged international star since a high-profile move from Polokwane City to Orlando Pirates — is among a host of players expected to play a greater role in Morocco.

Among some new faces who have been brought in since the last Afcon who have proved big performers for the national team are Pirates’ 19-year-old centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi, midfielder Thalente Mbatha and attackers Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota. Burnley forward Lyle Foster, who withdrew from the last Nations Cup squad, and Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners add attacking quality.

Romania-based Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB), Stellenbosch FC’s Thabo Moloisane, TS Galaxy’s Khulumani Ndamane and Polokwane’s Thabang Malutudi add plenty of new defensive options for Broos, along with Mbokazi. Sundowns’ Malibongwe Khoza, Ime Okon of Hannover 96 and centreback Tylon Smith, who signed for Queens Park Rangers after helping Amajita win the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations this year, are even more defensive options being considered in the preliminary combination.

More young and fringe options pushing for places in the final squad are Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, Pirates midfielder Masindi Nemtajela and attackers Puso Dithejane (Galaxy), Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch), Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune United), Mududuzi Shabalala (Chiefs), Tshepang Moremi (Pirates) and Shandre Campbell (Club Brugge).

South African football’s forgotten man, Percy Tau, who joined Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC in the obscure Vietnamese top-flight from Qatar SC in August, is unsurprisingly not included having fallen out of national favour for most of the year.

Bafana will be looking to match or preferably better their excellent showing at the last Nations Cup.

Broos’ team shocked 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco in the last 16 and bowed out to Nigeria on penalties in the semifinals, beating Democratic Republic of Congo on spot-kicks in the third-place playoff.

Since then, Bafana have barely lost a game and also qualified for their first World Cup other than as hosts (2010) in 23 years since Japan and Korea in 2002, despite having three points docked by FIFA over the Teboho Mokoena suspension saga.

Their presence at next year’s first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US raises the stakes for their coming Nations Cup campaign, which now serves as something of a dress rehearsal for the global showpiece in June and July next year.

The 2025 Afcon runs from December 21 to the final in Rabat on January 18.

Bafana kick off their Group B campaign against Angola at Marrakesh Stadium on December 22, meet Egypt at Adrar Stadium in Agadir on December 26 and complete their round-robin campaign against Zimbabwe back in Marrakesh on December 29.

TimesLIVE is informed Broos is hopeful of going into camp on about December 8.

Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations here: