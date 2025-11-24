Warriors aim for final with victory in Paarl

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having been pipped on the line for the top spot on the log, the Dafabet Warriors will have to move out of their comfort zone when they take on Boland in the first qualifier in the Cricket SA T20 Challenge in Paarl on Tuesday.

After a stunning series of performances at St George’s Park, which included a 98-run win last week over the hitherto-unbeaten Bolanders, the Warriors finished second on the log after their chief rivals defeated the Tuskers with a bonus point on Saturday.

That meant Boland finished top of the log with 27 points, just one ahead of coach Robin Peterson’s side.

The final positions mean the Warriors must travel to Paarl for the first qualifier and try to beat the home team to advance straight through to Sunday’s final.

It will be no easy task against a team who won six of their seven matches and are much more comfortable in their own backyard.

It means that the Warriors must put their outstanding performance of last week behind them and press the reset button to renew their challenge for the final.

The log situation, however, does have some consolation for the Warriors because if they lose to Boland on Tuesday, they will still have another chance to qualify for the final.

Having ended second on the log means they are in line for the second qualifier, which takes place on Friday and will be played between the losers of Tuesday’s fixture and the winners of the eliminator match on Wednesday.

This will be played in Durban between the Dolphins, who ended third on the log with 22 points, and Western Province, who finished fourth on 18 points.

If it does come to that for the Warriors, they will have home-ground advantage for the second qualifier by virtue of their superior position on the log.

The bottom line, though, for Petersen and skipper Matthew de Villiers will be to try to get the job done on Tuesday.

They will have their work cut out for them, as Boland won all four matches played in the competition in 2025 in Paarl, though it took a super over for them to beat the Dolphins.

It will be a case of adapting quickly to the different conditions for the Warriors to enjoy the luxury of advancing straight to the final.

The Herald