Mbenge in quest to preserve IBO belt with defence in Dubai

Mdantsane’s Tulani Mbenge will look to preserve his IBO welterweight title by honouring a defence against Russian boxer Vadim Musaev in Dubai on December 12.

Mbenge risked being stripped of the title for not defending it since winning it more than a year ago when he beat Englishman Michael McKinson in England.

He was scheduled to make the first defence against Namibian Emmanuel Mungandjela in May, but the fight was downgraded to a non-title bout, with Mbenge scoring a third knockout victory.

Since then he has struggled with inactivity, a habit which blighted his first reign before surrendering the belt to German Sebastian Formella in contentious circumstances in 2019.

However, he managed to manoeuvre himself back into title contention and reclaimed the title five years later with an impressive win over McKinson in his backyard.

Despite being rated sixth by the WBC while the IBF lists him at 13, a spot below Musaev, Mbenge is battling to get the breakthrough bout in an active division which saw the crowning of another champion when Devin Haney dethroned Brian Norman Jnr for the WBO crown in Saudi Arabia at the weekend.

Mbenge’s trainer, Sean Smith, said the Dubai bout was geared towards preserving the Mdantsane boxer’s world title.

“We have not defended the title in a long time through no fault of ours, but after this fight we will see what the future holds for us,” Smith said.

With just two losses, both in close bouts in 24 fights — the other was against Senegalese Frenchman Souleyman Cissokho by majority decision — Mbenge is hoping a victory against the unbeaten US-based Russian will propel him to bigger bouts.

However, at 34, time is not on his side and a loss against the Russian, who is unbeaten in 13 bouts, is likely to end his international career.

Mbenge was touted as a future world champion when he won the Commonwealth Games bronze medal in Glasgow in 2014 and took his form into the professional ranks by enjoying a winning streak before being upset by Formella.

While the IBO belt is considered a fringe title, it could prove an incentive for other boxers jostling to own a trinket to enhance their bargaining power in a welterweight division teeming with talent.

Besides Haney, other champions include WBC king Mario Barrios, IBF titleholder Lewis Crocker and the WBA’s Rolly Romero, while Conor Benn has announced he will drop down to the weight class after beating Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch a fortnight ago.

Smith has already called out Benn for a showdown against his charge, but the Brit is targeting Barrios and Haney instead.

