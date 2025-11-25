Menzeleleli gears up to defend 1City half-marathon title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FULL STEAM: Lithobe Menzeleleli is looking to defend his 1City half-marathon title in 2025's race

Reigning 1City half- marathon champion Lithobe Menzeleleli is ready to defend his crown and chase glory once again in 2025’s highly anticipated race on December 6.

Formerly held at the Fairview Racecourse, the race has a new home in 2025 at Baywest Mall (entrance 4).

After the Nelson Mandela Bay runner’s victory at the Great Kei half-marathon in September, he is fuelled to win again in the 1City event.

Menzeleleli claimed the Great Kei 21.1km win in 1hr 13min 1sec.

The 26-year-old, who competes for Ikhamva Athletics Club, aims to surpass his 1City winning time of 1:08:15 by setting a new personal best.

Nedbank Running Club’s Sibahle Magwara finished second in the 2024 race in 1:09:05, while George Tumelo of Aliwal Top Runner finished third in 1:10:37.

“Preparations for the race have gone well,” Menzeleleli said.

“We have done everything we needed to do with the guys, specifically, coach Mike and Ikhamva’s training group.

“I feel strong and healthy. I am ready for the race.

“This will be my second 1City half-marathon.

“The first race I ran was as a pacer, and last year was my first official race.

“Since I am the defending champion of the 21km, I will try to defend my title at this year’s race and am aiming for a personal best,” he said.

Kayla Nell of Charlo Athletics Club won 2024’s women’s race in 1:24:47, followed by Katlyn Wolff of Achilles in 1:25:41, and Ntombesintu Mfuzi of Nedbank in 1:25:56.

In its ninth edition, the race will be presented by EP Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and is part of the NMB Legacy Project.

Local athletes will be able to pick a pacing bus (or group of runners) that will lead them to their personal best finish goals for the event.

Athletes will be able to pick a bus that suits their race finish time goal, with pacing buses arranged for sub-3hr 40min, 4hr, 4hr 30min, 5hr, and 5hr 30min, the qualifying time for the Comrades Marathon and Two Oceans.

The 2025 1City Marathon bus drivers are Tholakele Sitela, Khakha Njozela, Wandile Mahlasela, Theresa Buchner, Mkokeli Malghas, Nosita Nqwata, and Mkhululu Jack.

Both the marathon and half-marathon start at 5.30am.

The 10km will follow at 5.45am, with the 5km race setting off at 7am.

