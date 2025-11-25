Top award for rising Selborne soccer coach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TOP COACH: Selborne's Meluki Ngcobo was named Best Border High Schools Soccer Coach of the Year

Meluki Ngcobo, 20, has earned the accolade of being named the Best Border High Schools Soccer Coach of the Year after a silverware-laden debut season at Selborne College.

Ngcobo was appointed at Selborne as the U16A head coach.

He also served as the assistant coach for the U19s and helped both teams to win their respective league titles.

The U16s finished their season unbeaten at home.

“This award means a lot to me, especially at my age, because I’m still growing as a young coach,” Ngcobo said.

“This award shows me that my hard work and passion for the beautiful game of football are recognised.”

Ngcobo, who hails from Durban, said his passion for coaching came from wanting to develop young aspiring soccer players.

“I never had someone to do that for me in my playing days and also just wanted to show my peers that anything is possible when you put your mind to it,” he said.

“I became a coach because I didn’t have the same hunger and drive when I still played, and I realised that I have the drive and hunger when seeing that I can make a difference to a group of young lads with a dream of making it to the highest level in football.”

Ngcobo furthered his coaching qualifications by completing his Confederation of African Football (Caf) C licence earlier this year. He said he was encouraged and urged by his colleagues to do it.

“At the beginning of this year I realised that I can actually coach, but I need to learn more from experienced and older coaches in order to improve my skills.

“My colleagues pushed me to take it seriously because they saw potential in me.”

The course for a licence typically takes 15 days of intensive, in-person training split into two phases over several months. Some courses also require a total of 120 hours of instruction, including the physical sessions and exams.

Both Caf C and D licences that Ngcobo holds cover both theoretical and practical aspects of coaching, including coaching principles, player development, training methodologies and game management.

“I’m planning on completing my Caf B licence next year and also my football analyst course,” said Ngcobo.

Last month Ngcobo coached the Border U15 boys team to a runner-up finish at an IPT tournament in Benoni.

He is also head coach of the Chippa United U21 team who play in the Amatole Hollywoodbets Regional League.

Ngcobo said he still had a long way to go and wanted to become a coach at the highest level in coming years.

“I am aiming to coach a professional club in at least the next four to five years,” he said.

“I feel at that time I’ll be ready and have earned my badges to the fullest, judging by how I was able to help Selborne win two league trophies in my first season with them.”

Daily Dispatch