Boxing heavyweights deny bad blood ahead of SA title clash

Lonki Witbooi will finally guide his charge Athenkosi Thongwana to the long awaited SA junior flyweight title shot on December 19.

Former boxing partners Ayanda Matiti and Lonki Witbooi have denied their relationship was strained by the fiasco involving their boxers for the SA junior flyweight title.

Witbooi filed an appeal to Boxing SA to force Matiti’s charge, Siseko Teyisi, to defend the title against Athenkosi Thongwana after Teyisi was scheduled to face Filipino Elmar Zamora for the IBF Intercontinental belt in September.

Witbooi felt Thongwana deserved an opportunity to challenge Teyisi due to the mandatory spot he occupied, having submitted a challenge form in July.

However, it later transpired that the challenge was never forwarded to the Teyisi camp on time, giving him leeway to proceed with the bout against Zamora, whom he easily beat on points.

The delay in processing Thongwana’s challenge left BSA with egg on its face, with some of its employees reportedly rapped over the knuckles.

But the cold war between Matiti and Witbooi appears to have thawed after they struck a deal for the fight to finally take place on December 19.

Matiti said he never took Witbooi’s actions personally when he tried to force BSA to disrupt his plans to match Teyisi against an international opponent to boost his quest for a world ranking.

“Listen, Teyisi is now rated 10th by the IBF for winning that intercontinental title, which would not have been the case had the fight not taken place,” he said.

“But I understand Lonki was fighting for what he thought his boxer deserved, so I am fine with that.”

Matiti revealed he reached out to Witbooi to make the fight happen and the deal was struck within five minutes.

“I felt even back then that this issue could have been handled differently without having to go to all the trouble which eventually left BSA in a compromising position,” Matiti said.

Witbooi also confirmed he had no beef with Matiti, but wanted his boxer to get his dues.

“This is boxing, and we do what is right for our boxers, and that is exactly what I did for Thongwana,” he said.

He said he was delighted that the bout would finally happen and that Thongwana would get his opportunity to fight for the SA title.

“I never wanted Teyisi to be stripped or anything. I even proposed that if he had other commitments, he should vacate the belt.”

However, it was not the first time Matiti and Witbooi crossed swords, having done so in 2018 over the services of junior bantamweight boxer Yanga Sigqibo, who was trained by Witbooi.

A fallout between them saw Witbooi leaving Matiti’s promotions with Sigqibo to join rival Rumble Africa Promotions, forcing Matiti to urgently seek a court interdict to prevent him from fighting in a Rumble Africa tournament.

However, the interdict failed, and Sigqibo was allowed to proceed with the bout, knocking out Filipino Cris Paulino in seven rounds.

The bout will be the latest instalment of the Mdantsane versus Duncan Village rivalry, forming part of the XP show, also featuring Osmosis Mooi defending his SA junior bantamweight title against former title-holder Lwamondo Gambia, while Asande Sigingqini will defend his SA junior lightweight belt against Lubaleko Kwezi.

