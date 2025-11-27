Bush Bucks, Super Stars to tussle for Nedbank Cup place in Alexandria

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MUCH AT STAKE: Bush Bucks captain Rowynn Samery in their ABC Motsepe League qualifier game against FC Ravens.

The Eastern Cape team to join Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 will be determined on Saturday.

ABC Motsepe League team Bush Bucks travel to the Derrick Mbele Stadium in Alexandria to face regional league team Super Stars in the decider.

Both teams won their preliminary finals in their leagues.

The Stars of the Sarah Baartman regional league booked their berth when they beat Nelson Mandela Bay’s Major Chiefs on penalties at the Jan Smuts Stadium in East London at the weekend.

For Bush Bucks, it has been a month since they secured a place in the decider after they beat fellow ABC Motsepe team FC Ravens in October.

Neither Bush Bucks nor Stars have made the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup previously, so history will be made in Alexandria.

The Bucks will have the upper hand in the game as they play in the third tier above the Stars.

Plus, they will have the PSL intel brought by their head coach, Siyabulela Gwambi.

Gwambi spent a few seasons as assistant to numerous coaches at Chippa United.

Though that is the case, the Bucks’ recent form has not been up to standard, especially in the league.

In the inland stream of the ABC, they are mid-table and have only won one of their five matches.

There is no doubt Stars will have some belief in front of their supporters despite the odds being against them.

There are a handful of regional league teams, the fourth tier of SA football, who have booked their places in the Nedbank Cup.

The Nedbank Cup round of 32 is likely to be played late in January or in February.

In 2024, the Mighty Eagles from ABC Motsepe qualified for the round of 32 and represented the province with Chippa.

But their dream of having a run in the Nedbank Cup was erased as they went down 5-1 to PSL team Amazulu in the first round.

Before the Mighty Eagles, the FC Ravens were the other team that raised the Eastern Cape flag in the Nedbank.

They even went as far as the last 16 of the competition.

Daily Dispatch