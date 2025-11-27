Chippa coach will not dabble in transfer window

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NOT WORRIED: Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has confidence in his squad.

As the Betway Premiership progresses into its second round, many coaches will be searching for players to bolster their teams.

However, Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi said he would not be adding any numbers to his personnel.

Some will view this as a risky move by the coach, as the Chilli Boys are in danger of relegation this season and could use any assistance to avoid it.

The move demonstrates Vilakazi’s trust and belief in his players.

He has said previously that he has the right people to lead Chippa to safety.

The 43-year-old former AmaZulu mentor and player expressed satisfaction with his current squad.

After losing 2-0 to Orlando Pirates on Tuesday, the Chilli Boys are getting ready for another tough Betway Premiership match against Siwelele on Saturday at 6pm.

Chippa are at the bottom of the log with only seven points from 12 matches.

The Gqeberha team will look to turn things around and win their second league game of the season against Siwelele.

“I am not worried about the [transfer] window,” Vilakazi said.

“When I took the assignment or the job, I knew what I was doing in terms of understanding the players.

“Fortunately, half of the team are players that I have worked with before.

“So, I am confident enough that with the squad that we have, we can still survive.

“Obviously, next season we’ll be talking about setting up targets and not fighting relegation.

“But, for now, I am still happy and comfortable with the players that we have.

“Maybe the window might be there for us to release a few players, but I am not concerned about signing players or looking for experience or something like that.

“I am comfortable with the squad.”

Vilakazi is the fifth coach to take the hot seat at the club since the start of the season.

He took over for Luc Eymael, the only coach to have won this season thus far.

The Chilli Boys will close the first half against Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

The weekend’s fixtures are:

Betway Premiership

Friday: Bay vs AmaZulu, Richards Bay (7.30pm)

Saturday: Durban vs Pirates, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); Polokwane vs Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Siwelele vs Chippa, Dr Molemela (6pm)

Sunday: Gallants vs Magesi, Dr Molemela (3.30pm).

CAF Champions League

Friday: MC Alger vs Sundowns, Ali la Pointe Stadium, Douera, Algeria (9pm)

CAF Confederation Cup

Saturday: Chiefs vs Zamalek, Peter Mokaba (3pm)

Sunday: Black Stars vs Stellenbosch, Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (6pm).

The Herald