Golden chance for Bok young guns to shine, says Human

RESPECT FOR OPPOSITION: Springbok forwards coach Daan Human says young players will have a chance to shine when SA face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday

A mass exodus of key Springbok players, because Saturday’s Test against Wales falls outside the international window, will present a golden opportunity for younger players to shine, scrum coach Daan Human says.

Though the Boks are overwhelming favourites to make it five wins out of five on their European tour, Human says SA will treat Wales with utmost respect at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (kickoff 5.10pm SA time).

A rampant Bok side have won 11 out of their 13 Tests so far this season, while Wales have won only two of their 10 games in what has been a tough season.

SA will be without the services of World Rugby Men’s Player of the year Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Boan Venter, Lood de Jager (who is still serving a suspension for a dangerous tackle), RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Grant Williams, Handre Pollard, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, and Edwill van der Merwe.

They have all returned to their provincial unions and clubs, but Human said the situation was not a new one for the Boks.

“We basically play with different teams or make a lot of changes week in and week out, so we are used to it,” he said.

“That said, it’s always a loss not to have some of your top players available, but I would imagine it would be the same for Wales with some of their players participating in the Gallagher Premiership.

“I’m also not sure if all their United Rugby Championship players will be available.

“The good thing is that it presents another opportunity for some of the younger players because we have guys available, who played last week against Ireland and others who played against Italy, so there is no one new in the travelling squad.”

A wary Human played down suggestions that the Boks would start as hot favourites.

“I don’t believe in favourites tags. It doesn’t help a team,” he said.

“You must have respect for the opposition, so we’ll do our best to prepare as well as we can for this match.”

“My father always says, don’t tell me what you are going to do, tell me what you’ve done, so we’ll see what happens.

“Wales have quality players, especially their starting front row, and in general they have guys who can really perform and some with a lot of experience, which is quite similar to our team.

“We set goals at the beginning of the year, and there’s only one game left, so it would be a great achievement if we can get it right,” Human said.

“But we don’t think about records and being unbeaten, we simply focus on the next game.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said only 24 or 25 players made the trip from Ireland to Wales for Saturday’s Test.

“A whole bunch of guys have to return to Japan. Some of the Japanese clubs asked us nicely, because they helped us for our match against Japan, which was also outside the Test window,” he said.

“It’s the same for Wales. They also have a few guys who play in the Premiership. You can’t get away from the rule there that guys may not play outside the window.

Erasmus will name his match-23 for the Test on Thursday.

