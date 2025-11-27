Harmer, Jansen and Bavuma rewrite Proteas’ Test legacy in India

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ON THE MONEY: SA's Simon Harmer celebrates another wicket at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati

Temba Bavuma admitted that he had never thought his side could win a Test series 2-0 against India in India.

But that is precisely what his Proteas managed on Wednesday, inflicting a record 408-run defeat on an Indian team that had tried to beat SA on a viciously spinning track in Kolkata and then a supreme batting-friendly surface in Guwahati.

“I would have never confidently thought we could walk away with a 2-0 series win.

“I think maybe that apprehension forced us to bring a higher level of intensity in our play and preparation,” Bavuma said, after becoming only the second captain after Hansie Cronje to lead a South African side to a Test series win against India.

That team, 25 years ago, contained some of the greats of SA cricket, including Shaun Pollock, Jacques Kallis, Mark Boucher, Allan Donald and Gary Kirsten.

Aside from Kagiso Rabada, this current generation does not have that kind of star quality, though that may change after what Bavuma’s team have managed.

“It’s an incredible achievement for the group of players. We are making history and creating some memorable moments,” the skipper said.

Rabada missed both Tests against India, and perhaps even a year ago, the prospect of winning a series in India without him would have been unfathomable.

But this side was able to dig deep once again.

It looked like they had wasted the advantage of batting first after finishing day one six wickets down with batters who’d gotten starts and then were dismissed without a half-century among them.

But Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen stitched together crucial partnerships for the seventh and eighth wickets to get SA to the big first innings total that is so vital in those conditions.

Jansen then claimed a crucial 6/48, using the bouncer smartly to dismiss the home team for 201, with SA choosing not to enforce the follow-on.

They made 260/5 before declaring their second innings with an hour left to play on the fourth evening.

INCREDIBLE ACHIEVEMENT: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma receives the series-winning trophy from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on day five of the second Test against India at the ACA Stadium, in Guwahati, India, on Wednesday (Surjeet Yadav/CREIMAS for BCCI)

There was much conjecture online about that decision, but it ultimately proved to be the correct one, with Jansen and Simon Harmer picking up the openers before the off-spinner and the rest of the slow-bowlers finished off the match, midway through the second last session on the final day.

Harmer has been a revelation since returning to the Test side.

In the four Tests in Pakistan and India, he’s picked up 30 wickets, with two five wicket hauls along the way, been named man of the match twice and on Wednesday finished with the player of the series prize.

“Never in a million years did I think I would have another shot at international cricket, never in a million years did I think I would come to India again, to be here to win 2-0, to be man of the series, is pretty special and quite surreal,” the 36-year-old said.

Bavuma said: “Simon has heavily bolstered our resources from a spin point of view.

“Over the years, as a team we have heavily relied on Keshav Maharaj. He probably wasn’t at his best in this series — by his own admission.

“The way Simon was able to do what he did, while also being supported by the other guys, Aiden Markram, Muthusamy …our bowling has always been a strength of ours.

“The way the guys stepped up even though we didn’t have our main bowler, Kagiso, was incredible.

“There will be a lot more belief, not necessarily for me but everyone within the team, to be able to be really successful and formidable in all kinds of conditions.”

Jansen’s all-around contribution, which included a Test best 93 with the bat, a match haul of seven wickets and two outstanding catches — the second a stunning one hand grab to seal victory — earned him the player of the match award.

But the series triumph was an all-round team effort.

“From a batting point of view, we don’t have guys who are getting big hundreds, but we have five or six guys willing to contribute, which will get us to a formidable score,” Bavuma said.

“We know from a bowling point of view we have enough to win us a game.

“It’s good times now, for us. We will enjoy this moment, afterwards do our reflection and look for ways to get better.”