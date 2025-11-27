Invincibles tag beckons for rampant Boks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STANDOUT PLAYER: Cobus Reinach is set to make his 50th appearance for the Springboks when he starts from the bench against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday

Underperforming Wales will feel the full fury of the Springbok team hell-bent on writing their names into the history books as the all-conquering 2025 European tour invincibles on Saturday.

Impressive victories over Japan, France, Italy and Ireland have left the world champions on the brink of a clean sweep and determined to end their season with a bang at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (kick-off 5.10pm SA time).

A rampant Bok side have won 11 out of their 13 Tests so far this season, while Wales have won only two of their 10 games.

After several players returned to their clubs and provincial unions because the match falls outside the international window, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus made eight personnel changes and one positional switch to his run-on team to face Wales.

The bench also has a new look to it, with three players who played last week being named among the replacements.

With World Rugby Men’s 15 Player of the Year Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Boan Venter, Lood de Jager, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Grant Williams, Handre Pollard, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe and Edwill van der Merwe out of contention for selection, Erasmus drafted several key “bomb squad” members into the starting team, alongside seven players who started in Dublin.

The players who retained their places in the starting lineup are Ruan Nortje (lock), captain Siya Kolisi (flanker), Jasper Wiese (No 8), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (flyhalf), Canan Moodie (wing), Damian de Allende (centre), and Damian Willemse (fullback).

“We knew from the outset that we would lose players for this match due to their club commitments, and we are pleased with the quality of the team we’ve selected,” Erasmus said.

“We’ve been rotating our players throughout the year, and this group has been together for close to five weeks, so many of these combinations are fully settled.

“Others, such as Zachary Porthen and Asenathi Ntlabakanye have shown what they are capable of this season, and we are excited that they will receive another chance to play.

“I’d like to thank the provincial unions and clubs who released these players to represent the country this weekend, so we could field a strong side capable of finishing off our November tour on a high note.

“We’ve used a total of 49 players in Test matches this season, which is a testament to the depth we have been developing with an eye on the 2027 Rugby World Cup.”

Erasmus said he was delighted to see Reinach, who made his Test debut in 2014, reach the significant milestone of playing 50 Tests.

“Cobus is a true team man, and he’s been a standout player for us this season and over the years, so we are delighted to see him earn this achievement,” he said.

“He’s patiently waited for his chances and grabbed every opportunity with both hands, so to see him achieve this at 35 years old makes it an even more remarkable feat.”

Erasmus expected Wales to present a stern challenge, despite also losing several players to club duty.

“Both teams were in a similar situation with regards to the availability of players, but they have a balanced squad with a few seasoned players and several younger guys who will be desperate to make a statement.

“So, we are expecting them to come out firing and to throw everything at us.

“This is also the last match of the year for both teams, so there’s no doubt they’ll give everything to finish their season on a high note and try to improve their world ranking with the World Cup draw coming up next week.”

Springbok team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Ethan Hooker, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Zachary Porthen, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Ben-Jason Dixon, 22 Kwagga Smith, 23 Cobus Reinach.

