Middelburg Excelsior’s ‘Red Ants’ ready to bite in club rugby

BIG MILESTONE: Middelburg Excelsior centre Joey Abrahams, with the ball, was one of the stars when his team won promotion to the EPRU Grand Challenge Bottom 12 division

Building a strong culture that embraced consistency, discipline and teamwork helped Middelburg Excelsior to be crowned Adams Cup champions and gain promotion to the EPRU Grand Challenge Bottom 12 division, chair Galvin Louw said.

Known by the nickname “Red Ants”, Excelsior hail from the small town of Midros, Middelburg, and they are surrounded by Graaff-Reinet, Nxuba (formerly Cradock), Steynsburg, Colesberg, Richmond and Hanover.

About 350km from Gqeberha, Excelsior plan to hit the ground running when they bid to establish themselves in the Score Energy Drink Bottom 12 Division in 2026.

Provincial players produced by Excelsior over the years are Jaco Booysen (Lions Currie Cup), Deon Booysen (Emerging Springboks sevens/EP Currie Cup), Keanu Vers (Griffins and SWD Currie Cup), Winston Grootboom (Lions U19 and U21), Turnall Marakie and Dave Reeners (both EP U21), Rodwill de Vos (Lions U21) and Aswill Adams (Rhino Rugby Club Limpopo).

“This promotion is a big milestone for our club,” Louw said.

Middelburg Excelsior chairperson Galvin Louw (The Herald)

“It validates the hard work of the newly elected executive, our players, coaches and supporters, and gives us the opportunity to compete at a higher level.

“It’s not just about rugby — it’s about pride for our community and showing that dedication can open doors.

“Our wonderful supporters have cheered us all the way.

“The recipe for our success is consistency, discipline, and teamwork.

“We focused on building a strong culture where every player understood their role and contributed selflessly.

“Our coaches emphasised fitness and fundamentals, while our supporters gave us the motivation to push through tough matches.

“We believe for generations to come and generations before, Excelsior RFC must remain more than just a rugby club.

“We are a family, and we all know that a family builds, a family nurtures, and a family grows together.”

Louw said his club was fortunate to have a pool of talented players to pick from.

“We have enthusiastic young players, and many come through school and community rugby,” he said.

“Excelsior have worked hard to nurture that talent. We see ourselves as a platform to showcase local players who might otherwise go unnoticed.

“We are based in a town called Midros Middelburg, Eastern Cape, and our location is central to a passionate rugby community that has supported us for years.

“Preparations will begin early in the new year.

“We’ll focus on conditioning, skills development, and integrating new players into the squad. Our goal is to hit the ground running and be competitive from the first fixture.

“The local community has been incredible in supporting us.

“Families, schools, and local businesses all rally behind us. Home matches feel like festivals, with supporters creating an atmosphere that lifts the team.

“They call themselves the ‘mier nes’ [ant’s nest].

“Funding and resources remain our biggest challenges.

“Travel costs, equipment, and facilities all require support.

“Despite this, we remain determined and resourceful, often relying on community partnerships to keep us going.

“Travelling to play matches is demanding both financially and physically.

“Long trips can be tiring, but we see them as part of the journey.

“They also give us the chance to bond as a team and represent our region proudly.

“Sometimes it is a bit challenging, as most times we have to go play without key players who are working on Saturdays.

“Our primary goal is to establish ourselves in the Bottom 12 and prove we belong there.

“We want to be competitive in every match, develop our younger players, and aim for a mid‑table finish as a realistic target.

“We see rugby as more than a sport — it’s a way to unite people, inspire youth, and build community pride.

“Our journey is about resilience, and we hope our story encourages others to believe in themselves.”

