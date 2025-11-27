Warriors must improve execution to reach Paarl final — De Villiers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FULL TAPS: The Warriors' Matthew de Villiers in action during the CSA T20 Challenge match at Boland Stadium in Paarl

Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew de Villiers will be chasing a better batting powerplay and improved execution from his bowlers when they take a second shot at reaching the Cricket SA T20 Challenge final at St George’s Park on Friday.

The Eastern Cape franchise lost by five runs to Boland in the first qualifier in Paarl on Tuesday, sending the log-leading home side straight through to the final, also in Paarl, on Sunday.

But having ended second on the round-robin log, the Warriors get another chance to seal a berth in the final, and they must now pick themselves up to face the Dolphins in the second qualifier on their home turf.

The Dolphins (141/8) beat Western Province (126/9) by 15 runs in the eliminator match between the third- and fourth-placed sides in Durban on Wednesday.

Despite a terrible start to their innings on Tuesday, when they slipped to 13/3 after Boland had posted a daunting 176/3, the Warriors came within a whisker of victory before the home attack held their nerve in the closing stages to restrict their opponents to 171/6.

That gutsy effort by the Warriors was largely due to an incredible knock of 96 not out by De Villiers as he continued his sublime form this season with his fifth half-century in the competition.

He received help from Sinethemba Qeshile and Patrick Kruger but knows that the Warriors will have to lift their game across the board to avoid another slip-up on Friday.

The skipper acknowledged that losing three wickets in the powerplay was probably where they lost the game.

“Yes, things went down very quickly at the start of our innings, because normally you would need to have a good powerplay to chase a score in the region of 170,” he said in the post-match interview.

“We put ourselves in a tough position, but from then it was just trying to build a partnership to try to take the game as deep as we could.”

The plan nearly paid off, but Boland, as they have done throughout the competition this season, were outstanding with their line and length in the final few overs.

De Villiers admitted that the Warriors would have to tighten up the bowling.

Like Boland, they have excelled in that department this season, but just could not find their rhythm on Tuesday.

“Our bowling has been unbelievable for most of the season, but today we were just a bit off in our execution.

“There were those 10 to 15 runs that we gave away near the end, and that is huge in a Twenty20 game.”

The positive was that the bowlers did respond after a hammering in the Boland powerplay, but De Villiers praised the batting of the home team’s Gavin Kaplan and Jhedli van Briesies, who laid a foundation and then accelerated towards the end.

Back on their home turf at St George’s will be an advantage for the Warriors against the Dolphins, but De Villiers and his colleagues know that nothing can be taken for granted as the pressure mounts in this one-off knockout challenge.

