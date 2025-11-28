ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Oupa Manyisa says Pirates can win the league this season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oupa Manyisa says Orlando Pirates have a chance of winning the Betway Premiership this season.

In the 90th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa “Ace” Manyisa to discuss the latest news making football headlines.

Manyisa, who is a Betway Ambassador, showed boldness by predicting Pirates will be crowned league champions this season because of their good start to the campaign under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

“Ace”, who has played in two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournaments during his successful career, has picked Bafana Bafana as one of the teams to watch in Morocco.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men are looking to improve on the third place finish achieved at the previous tournament in the Ivory Coast where they surpassed all expectations.

Over the past few days, local football has been dominated by stories that Pirates and Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi may be joining MLS side Chicago Fire, and Manyisa says it may be a good move.