Springboks wary of wounded Wales in Cardiff showdown

Springboks wing Ethan Hooker in action with teammates during their training session before the Test with Wales.

By Nick Said

South Africa finish their long international season in Cardiff on Saturday as they take on a depleted Wales side, and despite having rampaged their way through Europe on a successful tour so far, captain Siya Kolisi is taking nothing for granted.

Both sides will be below strength, as the fixture falls outside the international window and they have had to release players to their clubs.

But the Springboks have the greater depth and can put out a side that still has a bristling potency about it and is brimming with eager young talent.

It makes them heavy favourites, but Kolisi shot down any thoughts of coasting and lowering the intensity at the Principality Stadium.

“We prepare for every opponent in the same way, and honestly, we don’t have a great record against Wales away. We know how tough they are,” Kolisi told reporters on Friday.

Your #Springboks team for the final Test of 2025, tomorrow in Cardiff against Wales 🔥#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/cRkYgpPsB4 — Springboks (@Springboks) November 28, 2025

“We can’t be arrogant. If we don’t prepare properly, we know what happens. We have to start with intensity, stay within our standards and give everything. We’re excited.”

The Springboks have won all four games on tour so far, but it has not been plain sailing after red cards in their victories over France and Italy meant the players and coaching staff had to think on their feet.

Those moments will have made the team stronger, according to Kolisi.

“We’ve probably had our most growth in those tough moments, making plans on the field. Players have been going to the coaches at halftime, offering ideas and suggesting which changes would make things easier,” he said.

“That freedom comes from how the coaches have led us and encouraged us to use our voices. We’ve worked hard to understand how the coaches think, and they’ve also tried to understand how we think.

“That connection has been important. The way we’ve adjusted, listened, adapted and refused to make excuses has been huge for us as a group. It shows we can handle whatever comes our way.”