Tsepo Masilela confident Bafana will do well at Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tsepo Masilela is confident Bafana Bafana will do well at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

Tsepo Masilela is confident Bafana Bafana have got what it takes to progress to the last stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco next month.

Bafana open their campaign against Angola on December 22 before taking on former champions Egypt on Boxing Day and wrap up their Group C programme against Zimbabwe three days later.

Masilela, who played in three Afcon tournaments, said what gives him confidence Bafana could reach the semifinal or final is coach Hugo Broos has created a good culture in the team.

“The coach has been with the boys for a while and there is a strong culture among the players in the team,” said Masilela, who played in Spain for Getafe CF and turned out for Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL.

Bafana finished third at the previous Afcon in Ivory Coast and most key players from that campaign including Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa are available.

Tsepo Masilela would like to see Themba Zwane at Afcon. pic.twitter.com/2B5mk1cHnN — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 27, 2025

“The core of the team is the same and that helps ease pressure whenever new guys join the team. There are senior players Ronwen, Mudau, Tebza (Mokoena) and Appollis in the team and that is going to give us the edge.

“These guys were there the last Afcon when they came back with the bronze medal and they know what it takes to be at that level. We must be behind the boys because we want them to bring home a medal, I am hoping this time they can go all the way.”

Broos is expected to announce his final 23-man squad in the coming days and it remains to be seen if influential midfielder Themba Zwane, who has not played competitively in about two months due to injury, will make the squad.

Zwane has two matches against MC Alger in the Champions League on Friday and against Siwelele FC next week to prove his fitness and readiness for the tournament.

“I will take Mshishi but he has to play some minutes in Sundowns’ remaining two matches of the year to show he is fit enough. Hopefully he will get a chance to play in their last few games but whatever the situation coach Hugo Broos has a decision to make.”

Though he wants to see Zwane in Morocco, Masilela said all the players travelling to the tournament must be fully fit.

“I have been to three Afcon tournaments and I can tell you it’s not easy there. As a coach you don’t want to take a half-fit player who can break down at any time and you have to replace them.

“It is a tough one for the coach but I would love to see him at the tournament. When you look at his age and what he has done for the game in the country, it will be a good send-off for him to be there.

“But in life you earn your spot.”