Highbury squandered chances in loss to Gomora United — Sibiya

DISAPPOINTING OUTCOME: Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya said his side missed many chances against Gomora United at the TUT Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday

Head coach Kabelo Sibiya bemoaned several missed opportunities as Highbury suffered their third consecutive loss, going down 1-0 to Gomora United at the TUT Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

The defeat saw the Gqeberha slide slip to sixth place in the Motsepe Foundation Championship standings.

Before the match, Sibiya had said a win at the weekend was critical to the team maintaining its push for promotion among the leading pack.

Afterwards, the coach said when the Yellow Nation conceded a goal in the second half, they tried hard to get back into the game but could not find the back of the net.

“We started well; we were in control of the match,” Sibiya said.

“We missed some chances. It was not an easy game, a very tough one from the beginning.

“There were some unfortunate decisions that keep on hurting us.

“Our goalkeeper had to make a save in the first half of a penalty, which, honestly, we were all surprised about.

“Even the opponents were surprised to get the penalty, but yes, we kept the scoreline 0-0 in 45 minutes.

“In the second half, immediately when we came back, we conceded from a long throw, which we could have done better with.

“We created many chances and could have equalised or even won.

“But it was one of those matches where we just weren’t at our best.”

