Madibaz ready to ace A section at Ussa tennis tournament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BLOEM BATTLE: Madibaz tennis player Genalyn Gazi will bank on last year’s experience to ace the University Sports SA tournament in Bloemfontein from December 1 to 5

There is an air of excitement in the Madibaz tennis camp as they ready themselves for battle in the A section of the University Sports SA tournament in Bloemfontein from Monday.

Mandela University earned promotion to the top section after a fighting-from-behind performance in Pretoria last year, and the goal is to preserve that status.

“Being promoted was probably the best feeling on the last day, especially after such a tough time during the whole week,” women’s player Genalyn Gazi, who competed in her first Ussa last year, said.

The team rallied after a difficult start to produce a strong finish in the B section.

“Against such strong opposition, positive self-talk goes a long way because it’s so easy to let opponents get into your head,” the 22-year-old environmental health student said.

“Losing is much easier if you can’t encourage yourself. It’s important to be your own biggest supporter.”

Gazi was well below par for the first two days of the 2024 tournament due to what she describes as a lack of confidence.

“Fortunately, I managed to pick myself up and won all my singles and doubles matches during the last three days.”

Now she is preparing for a more self-assured performance.

“I need to make sure I don’t get discouraged, no matter the score, because a loss shouldn’t determine how I perform the next day.”

Meanwhile, men’s star Jensen Pletschke brings valuable experience to the party after competing in the last two events.

Following his debut at Ussa, he was selected for the national squad who went on to compete in the Cucsa Games and he hopes that experience will rub off on the rest of the team as they try to force their hand in the top tier of varsity tennis.

“Last year was a week to remember as we fought hard to secure promotion to the A section,” the third-year pharmacy student recalled.

He expects a heated battle — in both senses of the expression — in Bloemfontein but is drawn to the fun element of the team environment.

“It’s a great way to end the academic year,” the 21-year-old said.

“We have a fresh team with lots of potential and are excited to show off our capabilities.”

Coach Sandro Malgas said they were eager to continue their upward trajectory.

“We won the bronze medal in the B section in 2023 and were then promoted to the A section last year, so there is a real determination in the squad.”

He was particularly excited about the addition of three “exciting talents” in Kianu Jonker, Leila Nel and Shazneen Kholvadia, all of whom represented national junior teams.

As the ball travels much faster at altitude, Malgas said they had been focusing on playing at a faster pace.

Equally important has been their mental preparation, where they have placed a big emphasis on maintaining positivity and building confidence irrespective of what happens in the match.

“This has to be a team effort and we’ll be relying on every player to give their best and play with freedom.” — Full Stop Communications