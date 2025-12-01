Bevan Manson aims for fourth PE2EL victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TREACHEROUS CHALLENGE: Champion ocean paddler Bevan Manson is taking part in the PE2EL Challenge next week

Widely regarded as one of the toughest ocean paddling races in the world, the Port Elizabeth to East London (PE2EL) Ocean Canoe Challenge will play out along the Eastern Cape coastline from Wednesday to Saturday.

The 250km endurance event, sponsored by Helplink, has been named “The Maker of Men” and “The Blood, Guts & Glory Race” and demands extreme physical and mental resilience.

Helplink graduate and brand ambassador Sibusiso Zulu will be among the competitors.

“Sibusiso is a living testament to the transformation our programme achieves,” Helplink executive director Adelaide McKelvey said.

“He has navigated the tumultuous ‘waters’ of the informal economy to establish a solid business and is now applying that same perseverance to conquer the harshest coastline in the world.”

Champion ocean paddler Bevan Manson and Orient Beach lifeguard Sandile Menjenjalo join the line-up, completing the dynamic trio.

Manson captained the SA national water polo team for several years and also won the PE2EL race three times.

He holds the World Ocean Canoe record of 243km in one day and is renowned for excelling amid long hours of gruelling training and unforgiving ocean conditions.

The PE2EL race is a gruelling test along SA’s treacherous Sunshine Coast.

Paddlers face notorious surf breaks, long, exposed open-ocean legs, and the psychological burden of four days of extreme endurance.

They have to face unpredictable conditions, negotiate the massive surf at Woody Cape, and overcome mental and physical fatigue. — Fyfe PR