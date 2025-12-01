Ngxeke fallout claims first casualty as XP cuts rising talent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BOXING ROW: Sinovuyo Mthintelwa is a victim of the Landile Ngxeke defection saga after he was released from Xaba Promotions.

Landile Ngxeke’s defection saga continues to have far-reaching ramifications in other boxers’ careers after Mthatha prospect Sinovuyo Mthintelwa found himself also being lured.

Mthintelwa has been released from fighting in Xaba Promotions tournaments after his trainer, Thembani Gopheni, reportedly congratulated Ngxeke for leaving XP to join Colin Nathan’s No Doubt Management company in Johannesburg.

Ngxeke’s departure from XP sparked a dispute, with the promotion company challenging Boxing SA through its lawyers for endorsing Nathan to sign the boxer.

However, BSA ruled in Nathan’s favour on the basis that Ngxeke had no contract with XP or anyone preventing him from signing with another entity.

Gopheni, who enjoys cordial relations with Nathan, having facilitated his son, Sivenathi Nontshinga, joining the Johannesburg trainer, reportedly congratulated Ngxeke on social media for teaming up with Nathan, describing the deal as a good move.

The remark soured his relationship with XP, which led to his boxer, Mthintelwa, being released from the promotion.

Mthintelwa, a former amateur star, has enjoyed an excellent run under XP, winning all four of his bouts with three stoppages since starting to fight under them in September 2024.

Confirming the fallout, XP boss Ayanda Matiti said he could not work with people whose loyalty lay elsewhere.

“Mthintelwa’s people can go and feature him in the Boxing 5 shows because that is where their loyalty lies,” he said.

Boxing 5 is part of Nathan’s promotion, which promotes the majority of No Doubt Management boxers.

Gopheni confirmed he was aware of XP releasing Mthintelwa, though he did not get it officially.

“I got wind of it, and I have been turning it over in my head on what I should do about it,” he said.

“But let me put things into perspective here; I never congratulated Ngxeke for joining Nathan because I know how XP must be gutted about his departure.

“All I did was to congratulate Ngxeke for getting a world title shot regardless of where he is managed.”

Ngxeke is scheduled to contest the vacant IBF bantamweight title against Mexican Jose Salas Reyes in Mexico City in two weeks.

Mthintelwa’s manager, Khwezi Booi, said the team had made peace with Mthintelwa being released from XP.

“We were happy to work with XP and will always be grateful for the opportunity they gave us,” he said.

He said they were already looking to ensure the career of the boxer was saved by working with other promoters, having already scheduled him to return in January.

“We have approached KM Sports to feature him in their January 31 tournament in Mthatha, and XP is aware of that.”

Mthintelwa’s last bout in September unleashed a wave of discontent after he appeared to score a knockout victory after the bell of his flyweight clash; he appeared to be losing against Thimna Lingana.

The outcome left people divided on whether the blow landed before the bell or Lingana fell after the bell.

Daily Dispatch