Rain makes final call in season-ending Amatola Rally  

PUSHING TO MAX: Wade van Zummeren and Henry Adams attack a corner on their way to winning round 7 of the Algoa Rally Championship.

The Algoa Rally Club held the last two rounds of their championship in the forests of Hogsback on Friday and Saturday, with each day counting as a separate event.

Friday’s action saw 20 cars lining up for the start of round six with five four-wheel drives in the mix of five different classes.

The roads had been well prepared before the event and were in superb condition, giving the many spectators the opportunity to see the rally cars in full flight, with some big jumps and high-speed corners.

Brothers Nico and Juandre Nienaber were in dominant form in their turbo-charged Hyundai Accent, winning the first four stages comfortably, but unfortunately a navigation error on the fifth stage saw them getting lost and losing time.

This error allowed Nick Davidson and Matt Kohler to take the overall win in their new VW Polo 270, giving Davidson his second rally win in a row since his triumph in Steytlerville in round 5.

The Nienaber brothers were relegated to second place overall, with Wade van Zummeren and Henry Adams taking third place.

Stage six of the rally was meant to be a night stage but unfortunately had to be cancelled as the heavens opened and rain-soaked the roads.

There was heartbreak for many of the competitors, with Juan van Rooyen suffering gearbox failure and Ross Bartle engine failure in the first stage, then Jody van Zummeren had drivetrain issues during stage two, and Neels Vosloo retired with engine problems at the end of stage three.

Deon Kretzmann lost a back wheel after hitting a tree stump in stage four and finished the stage on three wheels and then managed to limp back to the service park to carry out some temporary repairs.

Oliver de Man had steering failure in the last stage, but the real heartbreak story was Juandre Marais and his fiancé Tegan Taljaard, who were lying in fourth place overall and leading their class until they ran a little wide on a corner and struck a tree stump that damaged their suspension, putting them out of the rally.

Saturday beckoned with misty overcast conditions, with the field of cars reduced to just 16 starters after the round six drama, and there was an early exit for the Nienabers after winning stages one and two.

They also struck a tree stump that damaged their suspension, and this opened the way for the consistent Wade van Zummeren and Henry Adams to come through and win.

They beat Davidson and Kohler, who were second, by 42.7 seconds, with JP Smit and his fiancé Marisa Bernhardt, who were fourth overall in round six, taking third place overall in their giant-killing 1.6l Toyota Tazz.

Sadly, the rain had the final say once again with the last stage having to be cancelled due to safety reasons as the roads were deemed too slippery to continue.

The overall championship positions were:

Drivers’ Championship: 1 Wade van Zummeren, 2 Deon Kretzmann, 3 Nico Nienaber

Navigators Championship: 1 Juandre Nienaber, 2 Henry Adams, 3 Jason Schreiber

Class Championship — Drivers: ARC 1 – 1 Wade van Zummeren, 2 Nick Davidson, 3 Nico Nienaber; ARC 2 — 1 Martin van Zummeren; ARC 3 — 1 Johan Viljoen, 2 Justin Langhein, 3 Ross Bartle; ARC 4 — 1 Deon Kretzmann, 2 JP Smit, 3 Jeandré Marais; ARC 5 — 1 Francois Vermaak, 2 Leander Koekemoer, 3 Davian Koetaan; Clubman’s Challenge — 1 Francois Vermaak, 2 Justin Langhein, 3 Martin Kleingeld.

Class Championship — Navigators: ARC 1 — 1 Henry Adams, 2 Juandre Nienaber, 3 Ashley Bezuidenhout; ARC 2 — 1 Mark Irvine; ARC 3 — 1 Juané Viljoen, 2 Dane Langhein, 3 Ingrid Jeacocks; ARC 4 — 1 Jason Schreiber, 2 Lovedonia Phakula, 3 Rikus Fourie; ARC 5 — Handre’ van Schalkwyk, 2 Jerome Gouws, 3 Nadia Rautenbach; Clubman’s Challenge — 1 Handré van Schalkwyk, 2 Dane Langhein, 3 Deon Engels.