Record-breaking Dale pupil aims to conquer provincial competition

THE FAST LANE: Dale College Primary School sprinter Marcé May, 12, is aiming to impress in the national championships.

At just 12 years old, record-breaking sprinter Marcé May is looking to mix it with the best when he represents Border in the Athletics SA Primary Sub-Youth National Championships this week.

The Dale College Primary talent will run in the U13 100m and 200m categories despite being only 12.

The national championships will be held at McArthur Stadium in Potchefstroom from December 5-6.

Marcé’s father, Marlon May, said: “I’m a very proud father as my son is going to the nationals. I can’t even describe how I’m feeling. I’m so extremely proud of him.”

On September 1 May broke a 55-year-old record set by Chris Koning of Selborne in the 100m sprint at the triangular meeting between Dale, Selborne and Queen’s. He shattered the 12,60 record and set a new mark of 12,04.

Since the historic feat, the 12-year-old sprinter remains undefeated. He is also the Border U13 100m and 200m champion.

“I never thought that I would be a champion and a record-breaker at this age. It’s amazing and means the world to me,” May said.

He has been preparing vigorously going into the national champs.

“Marcé has been practising for five days a week and only rests on Fridays and Sundays,” Marlon said.

“As an U12, Marcé normally runs 150m and his coach has had to concentrate on his 200 metres a lot lately.

“The fact that has improved Marcé’s times is him running 250m at practice instead of 200m. His coach said that this helped practise his muscle memory as he develops.”

May is hoping his tireless efforts make it all worthwhile.

“Honestly, I haven’t enjoyed preparations because it’s just hard work,” he smiled. “But I know it will pay off.”

He recently recorded an unofficial time of 33 seconds in 250m.

His personal best in the 100m is 11,96 and his unofficial PB clocked during practice is an impressive 11,70.

Brinley Kennedy, the head of athletics for Dale College Primary, said the school was proud to have May represent them and Border.

“May has always shown potential. We just try to motivate him as much as possible because earlier in the year he had a bad hamstring injury,” Kennedy said.

“He couldn’t participate in any event. But through his perseverance and dedication, he pulled through.

“His times in practice are looking great and we are expecting him to do very well.”

Kennedy says that May has enough potential to represent the country at Olympic level one day

“He’s a very good, talented boy, a hard worker who is consistent in training. Without a doubt, I expect Marcé to represent the country one day.

Remano Felix has been May’s private coach for more than a year and says that he has seen improvements from the 12-year-old sprinter.

“For the championships I just want Marcé to go run and enjoy himself,” Felix said. “This will be his first national event.

“I know we will do well because we have been training hard.

“The thing I love the most about Marce is he doesn’t give up; he will push through adversity.”

