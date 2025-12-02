Bulls will put in hard yards ahead of French clash, says Ackermann

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MASTERCLASS PERFORMANCE: Sebastian de Klerk on his way to scoring a try for the Bulls during his team's United Rugby Championship match against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday

Hard yards will be put in on the training pitch to fix poor decision-making and inaccuracy after the Bulls slumped to a 43-33 United Rugby Championship defeat against the Lions at Loftus on Saturday, coach Johan Ackermann said.

There will not be much time for the Bulls to regroup because they kick off their the Investec Champions Cup campaign with a tough opener against reigning champions the Bordeaux Bègles at Loftus on Saturday.

Though the Bulls scored five tries, they were guilty of squandering numerous scoring opportunities, which left Ackermann frustrated.

The Bulls’ try scorers were Embrose Papier (2), Akker van der Merwe, Keagan Johannes and Sebastian de Klerk.

“We have to take accountability,” Ackermann said.

“There were moments where we did things well, but it was just too easy for them to get turnovers at crucial stages.

“We were probably our own worst enemy by trying to shift the ball to someone in a worse position instead of just carrying and recycling.

“We lost the ball in contact or forced a pass, and that’s how they scored their tries.

“The breakdown is definitely something we have to look at, but more than that, we must look at our decision-making with the ball.

“We didn’t finish our opportunities.

“In the first minute we were held up, they exited, and when they got one loose ball, they scored. That was the difference.

“That’s the part [missing opportunities] that hurts.

“Every little mistake we made, we got punished. Credit to the Lions for that.”

Ackermann said the Bulls’ game management had left much to be desired.

“Sometimes we ran when we should’ve kicked, and sometimes we kicked when we should’ve run,” he said.

“When we did see the space, we didn’t finish.

“Our passing accuracy stopped momentum, and that’s why we looked disjointed at times.

“We just have to fix it.

“Individuals must work on their skills, and as a team we must put more emphasis on our carry and breakdown.

“If you lose, training is normally a bit harder — because you have to fix those things.”

In their first URC outing after the international break, the Lions produced a stunning performance to leapfrog their rivals into 17th place on the log.

The visitors wasted no time asserting their dominance, racing to a 17-0 lead early in the first half.

After Chris Smith opened the scoring with a penalty goal, the Lions punished a disjointed Bulls defence.

Kelly Mpeku capitalised on a loose ball to sprint clear for the opening try, followed shortly by Nico Steyn finishing off a flowing move sparked by a break by Smith.

The Bulls finally found their rhythm midway through the half.

Embrose Papier grabbed a quick-fire brace, twice finishing off moves that exposed the Lions on the edges to bring the hosts back into contention.

However, just as momentum seemed to shift, a defensive error allowed the Lions to strike back through Jarod Cairns.

A late first-half maul try by Akker van der Merwe narrowed the gap, leaving the visitors ahead by 24-21 at the break.

However, any hopes of a Bulls turnaround were dashed in the second half as the Lions’ pack took control.

