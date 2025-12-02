Bush Bucks must climb one more hurdle before Nedbank Cup qualification

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANOTHER HURDLE: Bush Bucks captain Rowynn Samery, left, in their ABC Motsepe League qualifier game against FC Ravens.

In a surprise turn of events, Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe team Bush Bucks will have to endure one more step of playing an eliminator against the winners of the Mpumalanga region to book their quest for the Nedbank Cup round of 32.

That will be against Luthuli Brigades in Bloemfontein, a neutral venue, on December 16.

Bush Bucks were crowned the champions of the Eastern Cape in the qualification stages after they beat Super Stars 3-2 at the Derrick Mbhele Stadium in Alexandria at the weekend.

But their celebrations were put on hold as they learnt they would have to fight for the last of eight allocated spots for teams from the ABC Motsepe or regional league.

The Nedbank Cup consists of 16 teams from the Betway Premiership, eight from the Motsepe Foundation Championship and eight from the ABC Motsepe or regional league.

“In the past, the winner of the Eastern Cape went straight through to the round of 32 of the Nedbank but we were told by Safa that this year it was not the case for us.

“We had to play one of the province,” Bush Bucks manager Afika Sodo said.

“We were told that a draw was done and the Eastern Cape was drawn with the champions of Mpumalanga.”

Despite the disappointment, Sodo said, the team had started preparing for the Bloemfontein trip.

“The team were disappointed, but we are eager to do well and beat the team from Mpumalanga and return Bush Bucks to playing among the big names of South African football.

“The team have been struggling to get major sponsors in the past couple of years,” he said.

“Playing the Nedbank Cup will surely raise awareness that the team is still around and is doing great.”

Bush Bucks were one of the marquee teams in the PSL before dropping ranks into the lower leagues.

The Nedbank Cup round of 32 is likely to be played late in January or in February.

In 2024, the Mighty Eagles from ABC Motsepe qualified for the round of 32 and represented the province with Chippa.

But their dream of having a run in the Nedbank Cup was erased as they went down 5-1 to PSL team Amazulu in the first round.

The FC Ravens were the other team that raised the Eastern Cape flag in the Nedbank Cup.

They went as far as the last 16 of the competition.

Daily Dispatch