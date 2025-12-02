Mhlana retraces steps in quest for Eastern Cape title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Qhamani Mhlana will retrace his steps back to Ginsberg in pursuit of redemption.

Qhamani Mhlana’s career will come full circle when he returns to the place where it all started to contest for the biggest prize in provincial boxing.

The Mdantsane star will vie for the vacant provincial mini-flyweight title against Bonginkosi Solani at the Ginsberg Community Hall in Qonce on December 21 to headline a Fireworks Promotions government-funded tournament.

The fight will invoke a deja vu moment for Fireworks boss Mlungisi Siyo and Mhlana, as he gave the fleet-footed southpaw his professional debut in the same venue in 2022.

Mhlana scored a fifth-round stoppage victory over Thobela Khuhlane to introduce himself to the professional ranks in Siyo’s provincial department of sport, recreation and arts-funded show.

Three years later with seven bouts under his belt and new handlers, Mhlana will reconnect with the venue.

He will be chasing for provincial honours after previously falling short when he dropped a split decision to then-champion Siphesihle Sityo in 2023.

The loss started a four-bout winless streak for him, dropping a points decision to Athanani Mxoli before fighting a draw in a rematch sandwiched between another draw against Gcobani Mdeliswa.

With former SA junior-featherweight champion Siviwe Hasheni having taken over training duties, Mhlana decided to trace his steps to where it all started.

“It is kind of deja vu for Mhlana because I am the one who gave him his first professional fight in the same venue, and now he is returning there to headline my show,” Siyo said.

“I see he has not enjoyed a good run lately, but hopefully all will change when he retraces his steps to where it all started.”

Siyo has a history of developing boxing talent, having given the then unknown Welcome Ncita his first professional fight.

Ncita went on to become the first world champion from the province and cemented himself as a boxing legend.

In true development style, the veteran promoter has taken all his government-funded shows to remote areas to unearth talent, having staged some in areas such as Port Alfred.

After his successful event in Ginsberg three years ago, he decided to return there with Mhlana carrying the card.

“When we preach development, this is what we mean because these youngsters we give fights to must come back to headline these provincial government-funded events.”

Ironically, Sityo, who denied Mhlana the provincial title, will also be in action, facing a Mhlana victim, Malaki Sobolo.

Sityo surrendered the provincial title to Mthokozisi Ngxaka, who went on to win the SA belt, while Sobolo fell short in an SA title challenge against Ngxaka’s predecessor, Siyakholwa Kuse.

“You can see that these two bouts are intertwining with each other,” Siyo said.

