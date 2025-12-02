Xoza still dreams of riding in the big league

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WINNING COMBINATION: Isivumelwano, ridden by Sandile Xoza and owned by Lopez Magongo, is pictured after winning the 12th edition of the Berlin November at the weekend.

Eastern Cape jockey Sandile Xoza says he has not given up on his dream of one day racing in the prestigious Durban July or other marquee horse racing events.

Xoza, from Ndevana near Qonce, was speaking after riding Isivumelwano to victory in the 12th edition of the Berlin November at the Ntabozuko Racecourse at the weekend.

It was Xoza’s third victory in the traditional horse racing event in the past four years.

In 2022 and 2023, he led Konakelephi (now retired) to the honours.

Xoza is regarded as one of the best jockeys in the Eastern Cape after making his mark in the sport in 2013.

The 31-year-old said he and his team were still trying to get him to compete in SA’s main horse racing events,, though his age was working against him.

To become an apprentice jockey in SAone should typically be between 15 and 20.

“We tried in the past to get to the big leagues, but age was always brought up.

“If things were to change in the future and a chance was afforded, I would give it a try,” he said.

Xoza said it was also one of his goals to one day own horses and train up-and-coming jockeys in the Eastern Cape.

Lopez Magongo, who owns most of the horses Xoza rides, spoke of the jockey’s love of horseracing.

“He takes horses to heart. The horses stay with him for the majority of the time.

“He knows all their pros and cons because he trains and feeds them,” Magongo said.

After failing in his attempt in 2024 to win his third Berlin November title in a row, Xoza said he had to go back to the drawing board and strategise.

“I had to work hard for the title this year. I was gutted when I did not win the title in 2024, but I knew what I needed to fix, and I did.

“I started preparing with the horse for the race months ago.

“I got to understand how it operates, and by the time the race started, I already knew it very well,” he said.

