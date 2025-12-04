Cricket SA fires provincial officials for misconduct

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cricket SA dismissed two Northern Cape Cricket officials on Thursday for misconduct, among other charges.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the firing of Thapelo January and Mbulelo Bosman from the Northern Cape Cricket union on Thursday after a protracted period of administrative turmoil at the province.

Their dismissal follows a disciplinary process that began in September, based on the outcome of a forensic investigation into the affairs of Northern Cape Cricket.

“This investigation uncovered serious financial mismanagement, misconduct and governance breaches by both individuals,” CSA said. “Both employees were found guilty on most of the charges they were facing, with the sanction of immediate dismissal recommended by the independent chairpersons of the respective disciplinary inquiries.”

The pair had already been declared delinquent directors by the Northern Cape High Court in February, describing them as being responsible for systematic dysfunction involving gross negligence, wilful misconduct and breach of trust.

Having already suspended the duo at that stage pending the inquiry, CSA put the union under administration and placed veteran administrator Jesse Chellan in charge of overseeing the union’s affairs.

On Thursday CSA stated the charges related to the pair’s dismissal included:

financial misconduct;

unethical and integrity breaches;

falsification of documents and records;

possible corruption and other criminal contraventions; and

the abuse of power, along with other forms of misconduct.

A forensic investigation, commissioned by CSA last year, found January paid more than R500,000 to a company called Creative Solutions for services that were never rendered and about R175,000 was paid to Bokamoso Trading for work that had already been done. The forensic report stated January allegedly “deliberately authorised fraudulent payments”.

In the past 12 months CSA has sought to institute stringent adherence to corporate governance from the provincial unions as part of broader sustainability measures for the sport.

Besides Northern Cape, Border Cricket was also placed under administration earlier this year, with years of mismanagement leaving the finances of that union in disarray too.