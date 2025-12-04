Madibaz golfer birdies his way to Ussa crown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ACING THE FIELD: Madibaz golfer Zane Griesel was crowned the individual strokeplay champion in the University Sports SA tournament at the Humewood Golf Club on Tuesday

Madibaz standout Zane Griesel sealed his maiden University Sports SA individual strokeplay title in style when he rolled in a birdie on the 18th at Humewood Golf Club in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

After a tightly-packed opening day in which five players carded four-under-par 68s, the 20-year-old pulled clear of the field with a composed second-round 70. His six-under-par total of 138 earned him a two-shot victory.

He was pushed throughout by Gilbert Chalwe of the BSI Golf Academy, whose even-par 72 left him on 140.

One stroke further back was Leonard Swart of the SA High School Golf Union, while Madibaz’s Tiaan Tibshraeny shared fourth on 142 alongside BSI’s Keegan du Plessis after rounds of 68 and 74.

Playing in only his second Ussa tournament, the GQ-raised computer science student enjoyed unusually benign conditions on Monday at a venue renowned for its wind.

“That was amazing because we don’t often get that at Humewood,” he said.

“I knew the weather would be good on Monday, so I tried to be aggressive off the tee and then chill a bit. I hit a lot of greens and made a lot of pars.”

Despite the leaderboard congestion, Griesel was satisfied with his opening round.

He expected a strong push from the field on day two – and got it. The weather also turned, with steady rain falling for five or six holes.

“The main thing was to avoid bad mistakes and to take it one step at a time,” he said.

“Luckily we’re used to this sort of weather.”

Once through the toughest stretch, Griesel found his rhythm. With a handicap index of -1.7, he hit every green in regulation from the ninth hole and relied on a steady putter to keep the momentum.

Standing on the 18th tee with a one-shot lead, he knew he simply needed to stay composed.

A booming drive left him inside 100 metres and a precise approach to a couple of feet set up the birdie that clinched the title, much to the delight of his teammates gathered around the green.

“It’s a big thrill to win this title, especially on our home course and against some very good golfers. You have to play some good golf to come out on top at the Ussas.”

There was consolation for the BSI Academy team of Chalwe, Du Plessis, Martin Papworth and Adrian Andrade as they claimed the team stroke play title with a total of 426.

That put them 10 shots clear of the second-placed Madibaz A team.

Griesel and Tibshraeny combined with Lumkile Mantshiyo and Evert Marais as the Madibaz A lineup, with the best three scores counting in each round.

The tournament, which concludes on Friday, shifts to the team match play format today. — Full Stop Communications