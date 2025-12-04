NMB 10s Sports and Lifestyle festival set to light up Despatch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CROWD PLEASER: Kariega Hurricanes star Darrion Edwards heads for the tryline during a match at the NMB 10s in Despatch in 2024

The NMB 10s Sports and Lifestyle Festival, described as a carnival of sport, music and culture, will be held at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch on Saturday and Sunday, organiser Tursuis Ruiters said.

What started as a small rugby tournament in 2023 has exploded into the Bay’s fastest-growing summer festival, attracting athletes, families, influencers and social teams from across the province.

“This year marks a major milestone for the Festival,” Ruiters said.

“It is year three of the NMB 10s, and the organisers promise an unforgettable spectacle.

“The 2025 edition brings together semi-pro rugby, over-35 braai-league rugby, and a powerful lineup of women’s and youth netball — a celebration of community talent and sporting excellence in the metro.

“Teams will go head-to-head in high-tempo 10s-style action, with big plays, big hits, and even bigger bragging rights on the line.

“This is festival experience and not just a tournament.

“NMB 10s has always been more than sport. It’s the atmosphere. It’s the people. It’s the Bay

Ruiters says festival-goers can expect top-tier entertainment on the main stage; food trucks, chill zones, and a vibrant vendor market; a premium beer garden and brand activations; live DJ sets and MC hype all weekend; and family-friendly activations and safe, controlled spaces.

“NMB 10s continues to stand firm in its commitment to community upliftment,” Ruiters said.

“In 2024, the event empowered more than 1,000 youth, 480 women, and 80 elderly participants, while also donating R30,000 towards women’s netball development and supporting victims of the Kariega floods.

This year, the festival pledges its platform once again in solidarity against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) — uniting athletes, fans, and the metro behind a powerful social message."

“International artists from the Bay have graced the NMB 10s stage — from Clint L to Early B and AV on Decks — and fans can expect another blockbuster lineup to be announced.

“Corporate partners are also showing massive confidence in the event.

“Isuzu Motors SA recently confirmed a sponsorship, joining a growing list of supporters pushing the Bay to new heights.

“Weekend passes remain incredibly accessible at R100 for both days, with early-bird promos rolling out soon across social media.

“With thousands expected to attend, fans are encouraged to secure their passes early — because once the gates open, the Bay is coming to play.

“Whether you’re an athlete chasing glory, a fan chasing the vibe, or a family looking for a safe, festive weekend out — this is your event.”

The Herald