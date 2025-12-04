Senior motorsport colours for Gqeberha teen Caden Weise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha’s Caden Weise, 16, was rewarded for his outstanding efforts in motocross when he received his Senior National Colours at a gala awards evening at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.

Weise, or “Booboo” as he is known to friends, family and supporters, has had a remarkable season on the bike, especially after returning from life-threatening injuries sustained during a training ride in April last year.

While recovering from a ruptured spleen, torn intestines and serious internal bleeding, and unable to ride his motorcycle, he shifted his focus to main-circuit car racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway.

There, he competed in EP Regional Modified Saloon Car racing and even enjoyed a stint in rallying, serving as navigator for his father, Philip.

During this recovery period, Caden and his father began planning something different — the ambitious “Big Five + One” challenge.

“My goal, set out over two years is to compete in the Roof of Africa Enduro, do a full season of National Motocross, race in the Livingstone Baths 8-Hour endurance event on motorcycles at Killarney, take part in the Trans Agulhas Inflatable Powerboat Race, compete in the PE 3-Hour car race, and then the ‘plus one’ is to get my matric.

“It’s a dream I’m determined to complete,” Weise said.

“So far, I’ve already finished the Roof of Africa a few weeks ago, completed a full season of motocross nationals and placed fourth overall in the High School class, and next week we head to Cape Town for the Livingstone Baths Endurance Race.

“I’ll be racing street bikes on the Killarney Short Circuit with my teammates Breece Romans, Kyle Phillips and Seth Whittington, who are all motocross riders with limited track racing experience.

“The Trans Agulhas is probably the most daunting challenge of the Big Five — 700km on the sea in just four days — but Breece and I are practising often, learning the ropes and getting comfortable with being in the ocean.”

Caden’s performance at the Roof of Africa was remarkable, considering it was his first enduro event and his first time navigating by GPS. Yet he handled the challenge with calm confidence.

“Because it was my first Roof, I was placed in the Bronze Class among 207 riders and I aimed to finish in the top 100. We arrived early on Thursday to acclimatise, and I quietly went about getting my mind around the daunting task ahead.

“I started 110th in the time trial, which I actually liked because I could follow the tracks of the riders ahead. That really helped with the GPS navigation.

“I made up a lot of places and even got a tow at one point from the guy who eventually won the event.

“I was shocked to finish the time trial in 13th place, just five minutes off the leader. Day two was tough — my body was aching — but I found a good rhythm.

“I had a couple of falls and some navigation errors but still managed to finish 19th overall.

“The higher you climb in altitude, the less power the bike has, so you need to be careful and selective with obstacles.

“On day three, I was properly settled, kept a steady pace and finished in 17th place. I was really happy with that, and once all the times were combined, I ended up 16th place overall, which promotes me straight into the Silver Class for next year.”

Weise earned his Junior National Colours in 2022 after representing SA at the MX of African Nations in Uganda in the 85cc class.

This year, he represented the country again in Zimbabwe at an event featuring top riders from across the continent where he finished fourth overall.

“To now receive my Senior Motorsport Colours makes all the hard work and sacrifices worthwhile and I’d like to thank my family, friends and supporters for their support.”

