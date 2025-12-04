Versatile Esterhuizen is vital cog in Bok machine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

VERSATILE FACTOR: South Africa’s Andre Esterhuizen, centre, is tackled by Welshmen Joe Hawkins, left, and Daniel Edwards, right, during the Quilter Nations Series rugby match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff

Teamwork and working towards a common goal helped the Springboks achieve their objective of finishing top of the world rugby rankings, hybrid player Andre Esterhuizen said.

Esterhuizen was named player of the match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday after the Boks thrashed Wales 73-0 to end their European tour unbeaten.

Esterhuizen’s ability to play on the flank and centre (he played at centre against Wales) has been a vital ingredient to the Boks’ successful season.

The runaway victory over Wales marked the Springboks’ 13th win out of 15 matches this season, for a win ratio of 86.7%.

“It was a great game and a great tour of Europe where we beat Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales,” Esterhuizen said.

“This was a long five weeks, but the boys stuck together over the five weeks and we had some great results.

" It is a great feeling to end the tour with a win over Wales.

“Don’t think the game against Wales was not tough (despite the big score).

“When you come to Cardiff, it is always difficult against Wales, despite what the scoreline suggests.

“This was very physical. However, we were focused on perfecting our game.”

Esterhuizen said the Boks had worked hard as group to end top of the world rankings.

“It always helps when you end up on top, and then you probably get the best picks at the World Cup draw,” he said.

“This is what we worked for this year. To end up as No 1 in the world and we are very happy to have achieved it.”

Esterhuizen said here was no animosity between players selected and those who were left out on matchday.

“Everyone knows if they are not picked, they will prepare the playing players as best they can,” he said.

“I think everyone is happy for each other when they get an opportunity. That makes us stronger as a group.

“Everyone knows exactly what is going on and we help each other.”

Esterhuizen paid tribute to scrumhalf Cobus Reinach who made his 50th appearance in the green and gold against Wales.

“Cobus is a special guy. Nobody knows it but he was my boarding master when I was at Glenwood High School.

“That was when he just started at the Sharks.

“He’s such a great guy and a good friend of mine.

“He stuck it out since 2014 for his 50th cap. He’s worked hard for it so I am really happy for him and proud of him.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said having a hybrid player like Esterhuizen gave his team more options.

“If you have three backline injuries, a guy like Andre gives us the options now, because he has been training with the forwards and backs,” he said.

“We started chatting to Andre about five months ago, just to make sure he is a backline player who can also play forward.

“Assistant Felix Jones handles his load very well in how much he does with the forwards and how much he does with the backs.”

