Winning promotion is a dream come true for Klipfontein, says Cannon

PROUD ACHIEVEMENT: Jubilant Klipfontein United players celebrating their promotion to the EPRU Grand Challenge Bottom 12 rugby division

Seeing the pride and joy etched on the beaming faces of their die-hard supporters made winning promotion to the EPRU Grand Challenge Bottom 12 division extra special for small-town rugby club Klipfontein United, coach Sheldrid Cannon said.

Klipfontein and Middelburg Excelsior were the outstanding teams in the Adams Cup in 2025 and both sides were rewarded their efforts by winning promotion to the Bottom 12 competition.

Klipfontein is a small rugby-loving community on the R72 road between Alexandria and Kenton-on-Sea, about 120km away from Gqeberha and close to the seaside town of Port Alfred.

“Promotion to the Bottom 12 division means a lot to us as a club and a community,” Cannon said.

Klipfontein United coach Sheldrid Cannon (The Herald)

“This means our players can be exposed to a higher level of play an that talent can be seen.

“There was joy and pride in our community when we were promoted.

“You could see it on the faces of the supporters and it was amazing.

“The day we got promoted after out semifinals against Evergreens in Kariega it was pure ecstacy.

“It was a dream come true for a small little town.

“On the night after the semifinal we came back to Klipfontein on buses just after 10pm and the whole community, who could not make it to the game in Kariega, were waiting for us.

“Seeing all those people packed in the streets was special.”

Cannon said a great deal of planning had gone into how Klipfontein would mount their challenge for promotion.

“The recipe for our success boiled down to our planning,” he said

“I joined the team in July last year when we got promotion from the regional leagues to the Adams Cup.

“We had a proper pre-season which helped us tremendously.

“Klipfontein got our players together very early and there was a lot of planning.

“We knew that if we put the right structures in place we had the talent to be successful.

“We were, however, quite surprised at how quickly things fell into place.

“Klipfontein have excellent talent at our club and we have guys that can play at a higher level at age group or senior level.

“With the right structures and guidance some of our youngsters can go very far in the game.

“Klipfontein are also preparing to register an U21 team in the EP league in 2026.

“The talent is there we just have to nurture it and create opportunities.

“This is a small community with a big love for rugby and fishing in this region.

“We have already started our preseason planning for 2026.

“Between the executive and coaching staff we have already had two strategic planning sessions

“We are planning to take the guys on camps and making the use of the beaches around us to take the players on weekends sand have sessions there.

“Klipfontein are busy with a gym equipment drive where we are ask everyone in the area to donate used equipment so we can concentrate on conditioning

“The team have a very good support base and the whole community are behind us us.

“We were one of the best supported teams on our travels during the league phase and playoffs.

“Klipfontein have a saying this is a team for the community by the community.

“The community bought into our plan and backed us all the way.

Cannon said travelling to distant venues to fulfil away fixtures was a costly exercise.

“As with all clubs there are quite a lot of costs involved and travelling for one is very expensive,” he said.

“Getting training equipment places us in a difficult position because we don’t always have the funds and we are from a disadvantaged area.

“Klipfontein always try to work around these challenges.

“Our goal for 2026 is that we stay in the Grand Challenge Bottom 12 and retain our status.

“I believe if we get if we get our plans into place we can achieve a top eight spot in the Bottom 12.

“This season we progressed to the semifinal against Evergreens Krakeel where we managed to beat them and secure promotion.

“In the grand final at the Adcock Stadium we lost to Middelburg Excelsior, but we achieved our main goal of earning promotion.

“Klipfontein want to thank our sponsors, and lot of people put their hands in their pockets in business in and around the area.

“There are too many mention, but we really want to thank you and we hope you are on board for 2026.”

The Herald

