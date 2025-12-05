Yellow Nation eye Cape Town City scalp after cup triumph

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BANKING ON SUCCESS: Highbury head soccer coach Kabelo Sibiya is confident that his team will defeat Cape Town City on Saturday

With their spot in the Nedbank Cup last 32 safely secured, Highbury soccer coach Kabelo Sibiya has turned his attention to sharpening up their league campaign.

A superb 3-0 win against Kruger United in the Nedbank Cup preliminary round saw the Yellow Nation book their first-ever spot in the next round of the competition.

But it’s in the Motsepe Foundation Championship where they have experienced a dip in form in recent matches.

The Gqeberha side travel to face Cape Town City in their final league fixture for 2025 on Saturday.

Sibiya has made it clear that he wants Highbury to finish the year on a high note by defeating The Citizens at the Cape Town Stadium (3.30pm).

The team have not won a league fixture in three consecutive matches and, as a result, have dropped to seventh position on the MFC table with 19 points from 13 matches.

Sibiya said that although there was no shortage of confidence within the team, Tuesday’s victory had boosted the players’ morale ahead of this crucial match.

A win in Cape Town could propel Highbury up to fourth place on the log, depending on the outcome of the other weekend fixtures.

“Honestly, they have never stopped believing. It was a matter of disappointment, but we are grateful for the victory,” Sibiya said after their Nedbank Cup success.

“We now turn our focus to our league match against Cape Town City.

“They have picked up and they have been winning football matches. We need to go out there and push harder, work harder and try our best to win the match.

“We know it is not going to be easy, but it is possible with matches away this season.

“We believe we can win the match.”

Highbury open the new year against Lerumo Lions at home on January 23.

