Gqeberha left out in cold after SA Rugby’s Test snub

BAY SNUB: SA Rugby president Mark Alexander, centre, is flanked by SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer, left, and EP president George Malgas during a press conference in Gqeberha

SA rugby bosses snubbed Gqeberha when they announced the venues for home Tests in the Nations Championship against England, Scotland and Wales in July 2026.

Hopes had been high one of the games would be awarded to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium after EP rugby staged a successful Test against Italy in 2025.

Ahead of the announcement EP president George Malgas had been bullish that one of the Tests had been pencilled in for Gqeberha.

Thanks to a commanding 45-0 win over Italy in Gqeberha in July, the Boks stretched their imposing unbeaten record to nine matches at NMB Stadium.

The only occasion SA failed to end on the winning side was in 2012 when they were held to a 14-14 draw by England.

A decision on whether a star-studded Maori All Blacks team will play an SA XV in Gqeberha during 2026 is expected to be made in January.

Apart from senior international rugby, the world’s top junior teams will be in Gqeberha to play in the U20 Rugby Championship tournament in May.

The Nations Championship Test in Johannesburg against England is on July 4, and will be followed by encounters against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria (July 11) and Wales at Kings Park in Durban ( July 18).

The new schedule brings old foes back to SA for the first time in several years.

England last toured South Africa in 2018 and Scotland more than a decade ago in 2014. Wales were the most recent visitors in 2022.

“We’re excited to announce the three venues for our home games in the Nations Championship, with the Springboks’ full roster of home Tests for 2026 now locked in after the stadiums for Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry against New Zealand were confirmed a while ago,” SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said.

“England are on a good winning run and will arrive in South Africa confident, facing the Boks at Ellis Park where the last Test between the sides, in 2018, went down to the wire.

“Amazingly enough, Scotland have never played the Boks at Loftus Versfeld, although they played two Rugby World Cup matches at the stadium in 1995.

“Wales’ last visit to Durban was in 2014 and we are looking forward to closing out our July roster at Kings Park, and with every match counting towards the standings, no team can afford to rest on their laurels.”

During the November window of the Nations Championship, the Boks will face Italy (weekend of November 6-8), France (weekend of November 13-15) and Ireland (November 21) in Europe next year to complete their fixtures against all Six Nations teams.

This will be followed by the finals weekend, scheduled for November 27 and 29 at the Allianz Stadium in London, with three days of double headers as the Nations Championship draws to a dramatic climax.

Confirmed Springbok Tests in SA in 2026:

Nations Championship:

July 4: Boks v England – Ellis Park, Johannesburg

July 11: Boks v Scotland – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

July 18: Boks v Wales – Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry:

August 22: Boks v New Zealand (First Test) – Ellis Park, Johannesburg

August 29: Boks v New Zealand (Second Test) – DHL Stadium, Cape Town

September 5: Boks v New Zealand (Third Test) – FNB Stadium.

