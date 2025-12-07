No holding back as leading runners push each other in Mdantsane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TOP FINISHERS: The women's podium finishers at the Flya Festival 15km at the weekend were: Caryn Lategan (second), Cindy Nel (first) and Effe Mayo (third).

For many runners, it may be a case of foot off the pedal in December, but for Liyema Qabavane of Fort Hare AC and Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners the race was still on at the weekend.

The second running of the Flyer Festive 15km in Mdantsane on Sunday became their battleground, along with Thandikhaya Siyongo of Scenery Park and numerous runners in their age groups.

The times in both the men’s and women’s races were slower than in 2024, though this may well have been by design in the women’s race.

Qabavane, who has taken the Border region by surprise, won his third race in 49:15, having overcome the hills in Mdantsane.

He was a full minute ahead of second-placed Ngcongolo, who dominated the sport locally in 2025 and ran 53:08 against a 49:08 in finishing third in 2024.

Siyongo, who improved his time by 27 seconds to 53:08, finished third, moving up from 14th place in last year.

In the women’s race, it was a similar result to last year, with Cindy Nel adding to her recent wins at races over 10 and 15km.

On this occasion, she ran 65:34, beating her Easy Equities Born2Run clubmate Caryn Lategan by just nine seconds.

They were one and two last year, though in 62:09 and 62:16, respectively.

Third was a woman who had come through the ranks in promising fashion. Effe Mayo of Pumkins finished as the top 35+ athlete in 68:09.

The men’s age groups saw Xolisile Sinkintana of Nedbank take top spot in the 40+ category from Bulelani Mgubo of Overtakers and Siyabonga Lele of Easy Equities Born2Run. His winning time was 53:11.

In the 50+ category, Siyabulela Madlavana of Nedbank was first in 53:28, followed by Makaya Masumpa of Easy Equities Born2Run and Simphiwe Gceba of Road Accident Fund.

Freeman Vutu of Vuyani Multi Sport won the 60+ in 67:36, followed by Fikile Buwa of Original Mambas.

There were far fewer juniors racing than in recent times, and Olunje Makaleni of Real Gijimas took full advantage, winning in 56:55 from his clubmate, Lulutho Ntisane and Sivuyile Gijima of Khulani AC.

Lategan was the first 40+ runner home among the women, as well as being the overall winner.

Second in the category was Nowezi Mbopha (no club mentioned) and Zandile Rubushe of Boxer finished third.

Fundiswa Nxeve of Brac won the 50+, not for the first time, in 90:43 and was followed by Old Selbornians’ Jo-Anne Smit and Yanduswa Menziwa of Scenery Park.

Sharon Bosch, also of Old Selbornians, took the 60+ race in 85:48 and Bukho Breakfast of Brac the junior award in 69:54.

