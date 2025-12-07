Visitors steal thunder in Gqeberha’s 1City Marathon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FIRST ATTEMPT: George's Lloyd Bosman won the 1City Marathon at Baywest on Saturday

Out-of-towners Lloyd Bosman and Nontokozo Mkhize stole the show at the 1City Marathon on Saturday, delivering unforgettable performances at Baywest Mall.

Bosman, from George, commanded the men’s 42km race from the opening stride, breaking the tape in two hours, 21 minutes and 15 seconds.

He was closely followed by Malixole Kalideni in second place, in 2:21:54, and Nkosinathi Duma in third in 2:23:26.

The 37-year-old Bosman, who finished second in the Two Oceans Marathon in 2024, dedicated his first 1City Marathon victory to his mother.

“I went out from the start to the finish at my own pace. I am more than happy with the win,” Bosman said.

“Of course, it was not an easy course running into the wind and coming back as well with the wind.

“This was my first 1City race and the first win in the Eastern Cape.

“So, I am glad for the win, and I am dedicating this one to my mom. It was her birthday on Thursday.

“She turned 60. She’s still a young lady.

“This win goes out to her. We didn’t have much of a celebration because I was preparing for the race, so when I get back home to George, there will be celebrations.

“I am definitely coming back next year to defend my title.”

Mkhize, 33, won the women’s race in 2:56:38.

Tracey Campbell finished second in 2:59:20, with Refeloe Solomons taking third in 3:04:03.

Mkhize of KwaZulu-Natal was satisfied, despite not having prepared well due to an injury.

TOUGH RACE: Nontokozo Mkhize was the first women home in the marathon event (Fredlin Adriaan)

“The course was tough. It was not an easy race for me, but I was able to manage and finish the race,” she said.

“This was my first race in Gqeberha.

“Since the Cape Town Marathon was cancelled, I decided to try out the 1City Marathon because the weather conditions are similar.

“I am happy with my time today, considering that I haven’t been training due to an injury.

“This was a well-organised race. I want to come back next year,” Mkhize said.

Race organiser Michael Mbambani was pleased after closing the EPA’s race calendar on a high note with a sold-out event.

“This was a sold-out race in all the distances. We had just over 3,000 runners, and a successful race is an incident-free race.

“I think also the results show that, because quality runners won today.

“Lloyd Bosman came second in the Two Oceans Marathon in 2024, and he is a gold medallist in the Two Oceans.

“Melikhaya Frans came to unwind in the 10km after winning the Philadelphia Marathon, Lithobe Menzeleleli defended his 21km, and Sinawo Poti did very well to get second position, with Andile Motwani taking third place in the race.

“I must thank the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the Legacy Project with EPA, Coca-Cola, Relay and the Baywest Mall.

“Also, our traffic officers and the 150 volunteers we had out there on water points and marshalling. We thank everyone.

“We are celebrating our 10th year of the race next year, and we are going to go big,” Mbambani said.

Other results:

10km

Men: 1 Melikhaya Frans 31:06, 2 Selwyn Matthews 31:13, 3 Sibusiso Colepi 31:55.

Women: 1 Ntombesintu Mfunzi 41:25, 2 Desnay Ogrady 42:00, 3 Babalwa Ngcoko 45:37.

21km

Men: 1 Lithobe Menzeleleli 1:07:24, 2 Sinawo Poti 1:07:26, 3 Andile Motwani 1:10:29.

Women: 1 Leigh Callaghan 1:26:46, 2 Kayla van Renshburg 1:27:19, 3 Elne van Niekerk 1:28:07.

