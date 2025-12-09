Chippa to use league break to iron out issues, says Vilakazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NO TIME TO LOSE: Chippa United head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi says his team cannot afford to go on holiday and will get only a few days off over the Christmas period

Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi intends to make the most of the break in a desperate attempt to turn the club’s fortunes around in the new year.

Though he has seen some improvement in the club since taking over, Vilakazi said there were still many issues that needed to be addressed.

He plans to use the league break as a mini-preseason for the team to work out some of the problems.

The Gqeberha club have had a torrid start to the new Betway Premiership season, winning just one of their 15 games.

As a result, they are at the bottom of the log, with relegation looming.

The Chilli Boys earned a point against Kaizer Chiefs in a goalless draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to wrap up the first half of the season.

Vilakazi had hoped to use their home advantage to score three points against the Amakhosi, but things did not go as planned.

Despite the point, Chippa remain at the bottom of the standings with nine points from 15 games.

“Our situation is not like other teams, so we can’t go for a holiday as if we are comfortable where we are sitting right now,” Vilakazi said.

“When I came here, in a space of seven days, I played against AmaZulu and Magesi.

“So the games were coming thick and fast. I did not have much time to work with the team.

“I did not have a preseason with the team, so I think we will create a mini-preseason by utilising this time while Afcon is playing.”

“We will have off days here and there but we will keep on working.

“We will manage them in terms of giving them off days, but we are working up until maybe the 23rd, where we will give everyone maybe six or seven days to go for Christmas and then come back and start again.”

Chippa begin the new year with an away match against Orbit College on January 24, followed by another away match against Durban City on January 30.

The Herald