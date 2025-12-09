Eastern Cape boxers in world title bouts on different continents

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IN HIGH SPIRITS: Landile Ngxeke has landed in Mexico with his handlers Bernie Pailman, left, and Colin Nathan

East London boxing will be in the world spotlight this week when two of its boxers are involved in world title bouts and another makes a long-awaited ring return within hours of each other on different continents.

Leading the pack will be Mdantsane’s Thulani Mbenge, finally defending his IBO world welterweight title against Russian Vadim Musaev in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

The bout will form part of the closing ceremony to the IBA world male championships, which punched off last week and will culminate in its global congress in Dubai.

As has been the norm for the world amateur body to dabble in professional ranks, 12 bouts will close the event at the Duty Free Tennis Stadium, with Mbenge making the first defence of the title he won in England more than a year ago.

The 34-year-old regained the IBO belt by beating Englishman Michael McKinson in October 2024 but his scheduled title defence in May against Namibian Emmanuel Mungandjela, whom he destroyed in three rounds, was demoted to a non-title bout.

A few hours later, the spotlight will be on Sada-born Landile Ngxeke challenging for the IBF bantamweight title in Mexico.

The Mdantsane-bred fighter will contest the vacant belt against Jose Salas Reyes on Sunday morning (SA time), having already arrived in Mexico after flying out from the OR Tambo Airport on Friday evening with his handlers, Colin Nathan and cutman Bernie Pailman, with Shannon Strydom set to join the team.

The fight will mark the first time Ngxeke fights abroad with an audacious attempt to return the title to SA since Duncan Village’s Mbulelo Botile surrendered it in 1997.

Nathan said Ngxeke was in high spirits despite a long flight to Amsterdam, where they took a connecting one to Mexico City.

“Ngxeke’s enthusiasm has not changed since this fight was announced, and even the long flight did not dampen his spirit,” he said.

Nathan said the weather in Mexico would not affect the preparations as it was similar to Johannesburg, where Ngxeke had been camping.

Ngxeke, 30, will be fighting for his first world title against the unbeaten Mexican southpaw who, at 23, will have youth on his side.

On the afternoon of Ngxeke’s big moment, Azinga Fuzile will return to the ring when he takes on late Namibian replacement Sem Metheus at East London’s Orient Theatre.

The fight will headline a Last Born Promotions tournament also featuring the SA mini-flyweight title rematch between Mthokozisi Ngxaka and Thinumzi Gqola.

Fuzile was originally scheduled to face Venezuelan foe Hector Gonzalez, who was forced to withdraw when his handlers could not secure visas on time.

The former world title challenger, who lost an IBF junior- lightweight title clash to Japanese Kenechi Ogawa in 2021 in the US, is looking to get back to the world ratings after dropping a points decision to Kazakhstan boxer Sultan Zaurbek in his last bout in April.

His manager, Mla Tengimfene, said it was crucial for the left-hander to win to get back to world ratings and in a quest for another world title shot.

“Azinga’s destiny is in his hands now; if he wants to challenge for a world title, he will need to win these kinds of fights,” he said.

The Namibian will come with a patchy record of four losses and three draws in 15 fights, while Fuzile’s loss to Zaurbek was his third in 21 bouts.

Daily Dispatch