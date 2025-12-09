Peterson eyes swift switch as Warriors target 4-Day rise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dafabet Warriors coach Robin Peterson is confident that his team have the mental agility to make the switch to the first-class game after the high of winning the Cricket SA T20 Challenge title in Paarl on Sunday last week.

The Eastern Cape franchise will pick up their campaign in the CSA 4-Day Series competition with an away fixture against the North West Dragons in Potchefstroom, starting on Tuesday.

It promises to be a testing encounter against a team who have risen to the top of the log with 80.16 points after winning three of their four matches.

They have had more time to prepare than the Warriors, who were involved in a dramatic T20 final against Boland which tested the emotions to the limit.

However, after that game, which the Warriors won in a Super Over, Peterson said the players were already beginning to focus on the four-day game that was next on their agenda.

“Of course, there was some celebration, but the guys were pretty focused on knowing that they had to switch their attention to the 4-Day Series so they should be ready for this clash against North West.”

Peterson will also be hoping that the experience gained during the T20 Challenge will stand them in good stead going forward.

There were moments in the final against Boland when the Warriors seemed to have blown their chances of winning the title, but the fact that they came through in the heat of battle will have lifted their self-belief going forward.

A player like left-arm fast bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda put his hand up when it came to bowling the Super Over and the composure he showed marks him as a player to watch.

Nonetheless, Peterson acknowledged they would have to make a quick transition to the requirements of four-day cricket, especially against a team who would be ready to take advantage of playing in familiar conditions.

The Warriors will benefit from the presence of national player Senuran Muthusamy after his outstanding exploits in the series win over India, but the quality of support he receives from his teammates will be equally important.

With two wins in four matches, and two draws, the Warriors made an encouraging start to the season and are currently lying fourth on the log.

It is a slightly disruptive time for all the teams because the domestic competitions take a break after this week for the SA20 tournament.

Still, the Warriors camp will be able to enjoy their Christmas dinner just that much more if they can come out of this clash with their position on the log enhanced.

But they will need to show all the character and concentration at their disposal to quell the fire-breathing Dragons.

The Warriors squad is: Jordan Hermann, Litheko Modiri, Sinethemba Qeshile, Muhammad Manack, Matthew de Villiers (capt), Senuran Muthusamy, Patrick Kruger, JP King, Duanne Olivier, Kerwin Mungroo, Matthew Boast, Wesley Bedja, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Thomas Kaber.

The standings after four matches are: North West 80.16, Dolphins 74.56, Boland 67.88, Warriors 67.64, Lions 66.80, Western Province 43.48, Tuskers 39.38, Titans 25.22.

