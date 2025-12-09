Stormers set to roll out Bok big guns in Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STAR QUALITY: Dynamic flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is expected to line up for the Stormers when they face Stade Rochelais in an Investec Champions Cup clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday

Stormers coach John Dobson is expected to roll out his explosive Springbok big gun players for a must-win Investec Champions Cup clash against French outfit Stade Rochelais in Gqeberha on Saturday.

After missing the Stormers’ opening round win over Bayonne last week, Bok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and fullback Damian Willemse are likely to feature at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff-off 3pm).

The trio were rested last week for the clash against Bayonne after experiencing a heavy workload on the Boks’ five-match end-of season European tour.

The Stormers will be up against a Stade Rochelais outfit bristling with confidence after an impressive 39-20 win over Leicester Tigers in their opening round fixture last week.

“We took the issue of which Boks would play for us against Bayonne on a case-by-case basis, meaning we looked at the individual workload on the Bok tour,” Stormers defence coach Norman Laker said.

“Someone like Sacha played most of the games on tour, and there were also big workloads for Damian and Cobus.”

Dobson said a win over Stade Rochelais was crucial if the Stormers wanted to progress to the playoffs.

“We have to win our home game against Stade Rochelais,” he said.

“If we get that right we will probably get to the European playoffs and that would be special after missing out last year.”

Dobson said beating Bayonne away from home had given his team a big boost.

“For a lot of these guys, this win over Bayonne was massive,” he said.

“Ntuthuko Mchunu, Neethling Fouche, Lukhanyo Vokozela, Connor Evans, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Ackermann, Imad Khan, Johnny Roche, Clinton Swart — they haven’t had much rugby.

“For them to play like that in a venue like this in France is amazing.

“We’ve been building this group the whole time.

“You could name a Stormers XV that didn’t play against Bayonne.

“Damian Willemse, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Jurie Matthee, Cobus Reinach, Stefan Ungerer, Oli Kebble, Vernon Matongo, Frans Malherbe, Zach Porthen, who is a Springbok, Ruben van Heerden, Deon Fourie, Louw Nel, Keke Morabe, the list goes on.

“It’s a really strong group, and the win over Bayonne showed that.”

Dobson said it was time for SA teams to stand up and be counted in the Champions Cup.

“We want to be competitive in Europe,” he said.

“We love being part of it, and we don’t want people thinking South Africans don’t add value.

“If you get an away win in the Champions Cup, you’re really in the mix with two home games to come, so we’re absolutely giving this competition a real go.”

Stormers skipper Moerat said his team rethought their approach to away matches.

“In the past we didn’t tour well. That was a big talking point this season,” he said.

“The mindset from coaches, players and staff is completely different now, and it’s working for us.

“Sometimes it’s easier when you have fewer stars to manage.

“The guys really buy into the plan, and everyone pulls in the same direction. It shows how well the project is growing.”

Tickets for Saturday’s clash in Gqeberha are available through Ticketmaster’s online platforms and will also be on sale at the NMB Stadium ticket office from 9am to 4pm throughout the week.

General admission ticket prices range from R85 to R500.

The Herald